“Anthony Davis is tired!”: NBA Twitter dissects Lakers superstar’s performances and how he hasn’t been given enough support from LeBron James and co

After the Lakers beat the OKC Thunder without Anthony Davis, the Lakers superstar has been criticized left, right and center by NBA fans.

At this point, it’s safe to say that the Lakers circa 2021-22 are as much of a circus as in 2012-13. They have an old, aging roster clearly unable of playing playoff-intensity basketball for entire games.

What’s worsened their condition is the fact that they’ve sustained a number of injuries to key roster members. 9 of their players are 6’5″ or shorter, meaning they can’t defend the elite wings in the league.

Above all, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and AD have all been guilty of lax periods of play. LeBron has had a mixed bag of performances through the year, compounded by his abdomen injury problems. Westbrook has had his usual periods of hot and cold play.

But it’s Anthony Davis who’s been taking the lion’s share of blame in the eyes of NBA Twitter. While it’s true that many of his performances have been listless, a Twitter user decided to take a deeper look at what plagues the Lakeshow at the moment.

Also Read – STOP AND SAY PAUSE, KEVIN DURANT! NBA Twitter explodes as the Nets star gets weirdly intimate with Trae Young in victory vs Hawks.

Anthony Davis has not been put in positions to succeed by the Lakers

The simple fact of the matter is that the Lakers can’t guard the perimeter. They are among the league’s worst 3-point defensive teams, and often bank on opponents getting cold from behind the arc.

LeBron and Westbrook, their primary wing defenders who soak up the majority of their wing defensive duties, get caught napping too often on defensive rotations. This has led to AD being placed under undue stress, often having to mend for their blown rotations.

As a result, AD is quietly averaging perhaps the biggest workload of his entire 9-year career. This tweet bears those facts out and puts them in proper perspective.

AD this year: – Highest mix of distance traveled & avg speed of any big

– Bulked up -> less stamina?

– Highest MPG since 2017-18

– Offensive Load ranks 4th among Cs

– Near the top of every paint scoring category

– Contesting more shots than he ever has (6th in NBA) Dude’s tired — Cranjis McBasketball (@Tim_NBA) December 10, 2021

Also Read – LeBron James holds more relevance at age 37-years old than Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan!

NBA Reddit and Twitter have both started turning in their opinions of AD. Given how many things need to be changed up for the Lakers, however, it is unlikely that their fortunes change any time soon.