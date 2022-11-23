Anthony Davis Joins This $200 Million Rockets Legend by Breaking a 32-year-old Record

Nov 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has been one of the most impressive players this past week. Finally looking like his regular dominant self, AD has been averaging 35 PPG and 17.3 RPG over the last 3 games.

With King James sidelined for a 5th straight game, the former Kentucky Wildcat was the go-to guy for the Purple & Gold during their clash against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite suffering a 115-105 loss against Devin Booker and co., The Brow had the most sensational performance in his career. Playing for 38:24 minutes, the two-way star managed to stuff the stat sheet – 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks while shooting at 64.7% from the field and 15/16 from the charity stripe. He is the only person to record that stat line in NBA history.

Anthony Davis left it all out there in the Lakers’ lost vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/vQ2IlSr3eo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 23, 2022

Anthony Davis breaks several records with a magnificent performance vs the Suns

Even though Davis’ incredible performance didn’t result in a LAL win, it broke several records and etched his name into the history books.

Who was the last person to put up these numbers? Hakeem Olajuwon, the legendary Houston Rockets center, who is now a real estate mogul, with a portfolio worth well over $200 million. He joined Bob McAdoo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the 4th player in history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 4+ blocks in a single game.

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar via @Stathead pic.twitter.com/D4dB77n4h2 — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 23, 2022

Further, since the league officially started recoding steals and blocks, the Lakers big man became the only player to have 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, 5+ STL, and 4+ BLK in a single game.

Blocks and steals were first officially recorded in 1973. Since then, Anthony Davis is the only player ever to have 35+ PTS, 20+ REB, 5+ STL, and 4+ BLK in a single game. pic.twitter.com/KS0BP1Bx4z — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022

Recording his 4th straight 30-point, 15-rebound game, Anthony Davis joins Shaquille O’Neal as the only Laker to do so since the NBA/ABA merger.

Anthony Davis joins Shaquille O’Neal (1999) as the only Lakers players with 4 straight 30-point, 15-rebound games since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger. pic.twitter.com/zOPydfIC44 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis’ outstanding performance

As soon as the 8-time All-Star finished the game with a jaw-dropping stat line, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

AD finally got his talent back from The Monstars pic.twitter.com/gp6cnW2qq6 — . (@Barlitozz) November 23, 2022

So far AD has been averaging a staggering 25.7 points and 12.1 rebounds throughout the season. With LeBron out, Davis has really been leaving it all out for the team. Anthony’s resurgence will definitely be motivating for Darvin Ham and co. Hopefully, the Lakers will convert such sensational performances into wins and rise up the standings.

