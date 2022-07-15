Anthony Davis, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard – 3 superstars in Los Angeles, but only one gets trolled for his injury problems

Anthony Davis is arguably one of the best players in the league – only if he stays fit that is.

3 superstars landed in LA together – but only one has won a championship so far. Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George moved to Los Angeles in 2019, and the city of Angels had a new vigor. The city desperately needed more stars – The Bay area was stealing all the limelight. They had Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LA only had LeBron James. A city with 16 championships deserves more than one star.

And in came 3 of the most talented guys when fit – fit being the important word. These three players had dubious injury records, and yet the teams brought them in knowing that. The Talent outweighed the ability to break down, and both the teams were in win-now mode. The Boston Celtics were getting stronger by the year, and they needed to counter it. For the first season in 2019-20, none of the players had any major concerns. But come 20-21, the records started revealing themselves.

The three were breaking down more frequently than an old Land Rover – they were present more on the treatment bench than on the court. Anthony Davis was a victim of online trolling because of how often he broke down, for silly things. But a recent statistic shows that despite being MIA on so many separate occasions, he has played more games than his rivals. Kawhi has been missing since the mid of 2021 and is looking to make his comeback sometime this year. If AD missed that many games, they’d force him to retire!

Also Read: “Anthony Davis gonna be extremely dangerous in those 5 games he plays next season”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lethal Shooter posts a workout video of Lakers’ star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything Basketball (@bballhype)

Anthony Davis deserves some credit for staying healthy for his championship run – if he wasn’t present on the court, LAL wouldn’t have won it

The 2020 playoff run is discredited by many because it wasn’t played in front of fans – that is exactly why it should be counted as one of the best rings ever. The players had to do nothing but play basketball. They lived, breathed, and only had one motive – to win a championship. It was the purest basketball we’ve seen in a long time, with all the extraneous elements affecting the players removed. And in such a situation, you need all the help.

LeBron James got that help through AD. They had just traded away their entire young core in search of banner number 17, and that immediate impact was felt. He did struggle with niggling injuries in his first season, but his frailties were only exposed in the next two. Last season was a dire one, where he could not catch a break. But even with all those injuries, he still managed to play more games than PG or the Klaw.

The former Kentucky man is trolled for the same reason Kyle Kuzma was trolled – he plays for the Lakers. When you put on the Lakers uniform, you not only wear the purple and gold, but also a target on your back. Every single thing you do with your life is monitored with a microscope, and any slip-ups are called out mercilessly. AD sure is made of glass, but he is tempered. Rob Pelinka and Darwin Ham need a big season from him – no more Street clothes Davis, please!

Also Read: “We need to meet Anthony Davis’ physical, spiritual, and mental needs”: Lakers coach Darvin Ham pledges to take care of The Brow