“Anthony Davis gonna be extremely dangerous in those 5 games he plays next season”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lethal Shooter posts a workout video of Lakers’ star

Lethal Shooter recently posted a video of Anthony Davis consistently knocking down three-pointers during a practice session.

After helping LeBron James and the Lakers win the 2020 championship, Anthony Davis has been sidelined for the majority of the next two campaigns. First, The Brow missed half of the 2020-2021 season with an MCL injury and then was sidelined for 42 games during the 2021-2022 year with a mid-foot sprain.

However, AD has been putting in a lot of work this offseason. For the majority of this summer, the former Kentucky Wildcat has been hitting the gym at absurd hours and working on his body.

According to LAL GM Rob Pelinka, this offseason has to be the biggest one of his career, in terms of preparing for the upcoming season.

“He’s bought in, and I think he’s quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him.”

Davis has been getting his shots up, all summer long, under the coaching of Lethal Shooter. The latter has posted videos of their workouts on several instances and did so again recently.

Anthony Davis locked in! Every completed rep with The Art of Shooting is one step closer to a GOAL. I never take it lightly when players trust me to make changes to their jumpers.🎯 -Stay locked in! @AntDavis23 #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/1XOmFpxEwn — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 13, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Davis trains under the coaching of Lethal Shooter

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

With or without Kyrie, this guy is the key to the Lakers’ season. https://t.co/Dr0qXOHVuj — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 13, 2022

he finna be dangerous in those 5 games he plays next season 👀 — Yankee Never Brim Again (@ybwavs) July 13, 2022

I look just as dangerous in an empty gym — BullsGotNext (@TDevontaT) July 13, 2022

dangerously close to spraining something pic.twitter.com/EoTeYAz3gY — Smoked Brisket (@LeBrisket) July 13, 2022

Let’s go AD boutta put em on notice — AD FANATIC (@tywow28) July 13, 2022

Anthony Davis, who is an average 30% shooter from the three-point FG, had an awful shooting display from beyond the arch. In the 40 games he played this past campaign, Davis shot a mere 18.6% 3FG%.

Definitely, seeing this progress must be a motivating sight for Lakers Nation.

