“We need to meet Anthony Davis’ physical, spiritual, and mental needs”: Lakers coach Darvin Ham pledges to take care of The Brow

Recently hired LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham intends to take good care of Anthony Davis, admitting it won’t work without him.

There is no doubt that The Brow continues to be the deciding factor for the Lakers when it comes to making a championship run. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis’ injury-prone nature continues to haunt him, robbing a considerable amount of his prime.

Things haven’t been the same for the Lakers big man post the 2020 Bubble championship, spending more time in street clothes than the purple and gold uniform. Over the past two seasons, Davis has played 76 games out of the 154 scheduled, accounting for less than 50% attendance.

GM Rob Pelinka and co may want to give another thought to having Davis as the future face of the franchise. Things only got worse for the eight-time All-Star recently, with a clip of him going viral lately that had him confess to not having shot the basketball since April 5th.

Anthony Davis: “I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th.” pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

Nonetheless, newly acquired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is hoping for AD to have a huge year, making sure good care of him is taken.

“This sh*t ain’t going to work without AD being right”: Coach Ham addresses doubts over Anthony Davis’ durability.

With rumors of Kyrie Irving joining the Lakers continuing to gain momentum, a 5th championship may be on the cards for LeBron James. However, there is no certainty over this whole scenario working out. Irrespective, Coach Ham requires a healthy AD on board to make things work on the grand scale.

“We got to make sure we take care of him, meet all of his needs physically and make sure he’s in a good space mentally, spiritually, but he’s the factor. This s–t ain’t going to work without AD being right.” – Coach Ham on AD pic.twitter.com/jtW7T7yGDx — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 8, 2022

Coming off a horrid season and having exhausted all its resources, Pelinka and co are doing what’s the best in their capabilities. The front office is making amends for the lack of young talent on the roster, acquiring some of the finest NBA pedigree.

Nevertheless, Davis continues to be the crucial ingredient if the Lakers wish to capitalize on King James’ closing championship window. One cannot deny AD putting in the work off-late, with clips of him training with Lethal Shooter trending heavily on social media.

Coach Ham is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Davis returns as a top-10 player in the league.

“I’m looking forward to him having a huge year this year. I know the way we’re going to play is going to benefit him. The way I’m going to take care of him, make sure we take care of him, it’s going to benefit him.” – Coach Ham on AD pic.twitter.com/WqlnVfMOju — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 7, 2022

With the likes of Darvin Ham and Rasheed Wallace on the coaching staff, one can expect The Brow to return stronger than ever.

