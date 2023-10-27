“Anthony Davis, Please, Please!”: Stephen A. Smith Gets Down on His Knees to Beg Lakers Star for Hilarious Reason

In the recent episode of First Take, the Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was the center of a heated discussion. Stephen A. Smith, who has been very critical of Davis after his 0-point performance in the second half of the Lakers’ season opener against the Denver Nuggets, seemed desperate about AD bringing his “A game” to the league this season. During the episode, the NBA analyst even got down on his knees on the floor of the studio to beg the veteran center with his hands clasped for a hilarious reason.

Advertisement

After an abysmal second-half showing against the Denver Nuggets, AD tried to redeem himself in the Lakers’ recent game against the Phoenix Suns. With 30 points from 10 of 17 shooting, Davis came up clutch to bag the win for the Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith hilariously begs Anthony Davis to perform this season for a selfish reason

Despite Smith being a New York Knicks fan through and through, he has a funny reason to support teams like the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers. As an NBA journalist, Smith likes to go to these cities to cover games because of the rich atmosphere and sunny weather. Hence, he always keenly roots for them to be the contenders in the NBA Finals, so that he can have a good time.

Advertisement

For the same reason, he didn’t hesitate to get down on his knees and beg. He further said, “I am not gonna apologize for begging [because] I don’t want to be in Denver for finals, I wanna be in LA.”

Adding to this, in hilarious fashion, Smith went on to join his hands and got down on his knees on live TV and said,

“Anthony Davis please, please! could you bring your A-game please? I don’t wanna be in Denver in June, I wanna be in LA…I wanna be in Texas town, I want Hollywood in the background, I want that Southern California sunshine, I wanna sing ‘I love LA’ after games. Can I get that please?…Am I begging? I’m on my knees. please, please.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1717928013126381793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

No doubt, Smith getting down on his knees to beg AD to perform was rather hysterical. However, Smith seemed serious about his requests, which is evident from his past statements as well. Apparently, he doesn’t like small-market teams with poor and cold weather, like Milwaukee and Denver, in the Finals. He has also got into trouble for dissing the city of Milwaukee in the 2021 Finals as well.

Advertisement

While he wants “good-weather” teams to be in Finals, Smith seemed worried about the chances of the Lakers after seeing the season-opening performance of AD.

Smith dismissed the Lakers’ Championship chances after AD’s first game

After AD’s poor showing against the Nuggets in the Lakers’ first loss of the season, Smith believed that the Lakers won’t be able to win this season. Simultaneously, however, the First Take analyst also believes in the capability of the 8-time All-Star, if he brings his A game every night.

Adding to this, he said,

“When AD brings his A-game, he is one of the top seven players on this planet. He is that gifted, he is that big-time. There are expectations that come with greatness, which he is.”

Smith also believes that now there is extra responsibility on AD, as LeBron James is already in his 21st season and can no longer take the entire load of the team. That’s why, Davis has to step up, in any case, and be the one to take them out of clutch situations.