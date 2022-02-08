Basketball

“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down”: LeBron James fuels rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade with his recent statement ahead of the trade deadline

"If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down": LeBron James fuels rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade with his recent statement ahead of the trade deadline
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"You never know. There might be a leak in the dome!": Peyton Manning crazily had Jeff Saturday practice wet ball drills even when the Colts were playing indoors
Next Article
"One of the best T20 batting display from Jason Roy": Mohammad Amir eulogizes Jason Roy for maiden PSL century vs Lahore Qalandars
NBA Latest Post
"If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down": LeBron James fuels rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade with his recent statement ahead of the trade deadline
“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down”: LeBron James fuels rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade with his recent statement ahead of the trade deadline

NBA superstar LeBron James gives his view on the upcoming trade deadline, stating he is…