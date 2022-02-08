“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down”: LeBron James fuels rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade with his recent statement ahead of the trade deadline

NBA superstar LeBron James gives his view on the upcoming trade deadline, stating he is open to any decisions that make the Lakers better.

With the trade deadline looming in, NBA teams have the last chance to add or subtract players from their rosters. One such team is the LA Lakers, who are currently two games below +500 and the 9th seed in the western conference.

According to reports, there is a sense of urgency in the Lakers front office to make a move ahead of the deadline, considering the championship window of LeBron James closing. In his 19th year in the league, James continues to be the driving force of his team, despite having multiple-time All-Stars in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

However, James hasn’t been his usual self when we speak of durability. The four-time champion has missed 17-games this season so far. Like NBA veteran JJ Redick had said, this is the first time that James has looked human.

Thus with the trade deadline being close, James told the media he is open to any decisions that make the Lakers a better team.

LeBron James fuels rumors of the LA Lakers looking for a trade.

The 2021-22 season hasn’t panned out the way the Lakers would have ideally imagined. The purple and gold team was one of the favorites to win the chip this year, currently finding itself in deep waters. Though injuries and COVID protocols have played a significant role, the roster hasn’t clicked.

One name that has been a constant when it comes to criticism surrounding the team has been Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has disappointed with his performances this year, making him the scapegoat for the Lakers nation.

With the deadline closing in, rumors of a Westbrook trade continue to make headlines. The most recent was a proposed trade with Houston Rockets that didn’t fall through, involving John Wall and a draft pick.

Houston Rockets says they would consider a Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade 👀 DETAILS: https://t.co/VeICt00ZNZ pic.twitter.com/OIQPeGInwz — Complex (@Complex) January 21, 2022

Recently, James addressed the media ahead of the trade deadline. The four-time Finals MVP looked open to any opportunities that made his team better.

LeBron on the NBA trade deadline: “If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 7, 2022

Knowing from past experiences, James wouldn’t hesitate to trade close friend Westbrook.