Anthony Davis’ Record vs Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid Has NBA Twitter in a Frenzy

The Sacramento Kings continued their dominant run against the LA Lakers, beating them 120-107 in the last game. Despite a decent effort from the Lakers starting five, the Kings proved to be a bit too much to handle for the LA players. While the loss alone was a setback for the fans, it has also brought several unbelievable stats to light. For starters, in their last 10 matchups, Anthony Davis is 0-10 when going against Domantas Sabonis.

In the last game, Davis scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in his 41 minutes of playing time. Other than AD, two players managed to get 20 or more points in the game with Austin Reaves being the highest scorer (28 points). By the end of the first half, the Lakers were only down by four, however, the Kings upped the ante in the third quarter and took the lead to 15 points.

From there, Davis and Co. had no chance against them. What crushed the Lakers fans even more was the stat of their star player against Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

For a team that boasts a legacy like the Lakers, being 0-10 against an opponent is a heartbreaking stat to look at. Unfortunately, that’s only the beginning as Davis is also 1-7 against Embiid and has lost the last seven games against the Joker.

As unbelievable as it sounds, sadly, it’s true. Despite the receipts, the fans are unable to wrap their head around it as they reacted to the X post by Basketball Forever.

Fans react to Anthony Davis’ losing record

Given the dominance of AD and love for the Lakers, it’s understandable why fans are freaking out over it. One fan even figured out why Davis is performing so poorly against these players.

Some fans even claimed that AD is “overrated” and is not that good of a baller as they won’t let him off the hook so easily.

For a change, the post was not just negativity and AD bashing. A fan tried to defend the Lakers star by stating that he’s not a pure Center but a power forward who sometimes takes up the role of a Center. In addition to that, the fan also called out the double standards.

The way the post was drafted and the graphic designed, makes it look like it’s AD alone who is losing these games. So, one fan asked the question if no other player represented the Lakers in these games.

A true fan stands by their team in tough times. Fortunately, some hardcore Lakers fans still believe in AD and this team and are patiently waiting for their moment.

In all honesty, this isn’t a good look for the Lakers. However, there’s always scope for bouncing back and from what we have seen from them in the past, the Lakers know just how to do that when the time is right.