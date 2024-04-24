Disapproving of Lakers’ Substitution Pattern, Gilbert Arenas Suggests Heavy Minutes for LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) look on from the tunnel before the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gilbert Arenas was the latest individual from the basketball community to rip apart Darvin Ham following the Los Angeles Lakers’ soul-crushing Game 2 loss. The Gil’s Arena host criticized the LA side’s rotation, questioning the head coach’ substitution pattern. After seeming perplexed about the decision to reward Gabe Vincent, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Taurean Prince heavy minutes [per NBA.com], Arenas suggested that Ham utilize the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for 45 minutes per game each.

Advertisement

On his show ‘Gil’s Arena’, Arenas claimed that a 6-7 man rotation is more than enough during the NBA playoffs. Apart from giving his own example of him playing 46+ minutes per game on certain occasions in the postseason, Gil shed light on Tom Thibodeau keeping Josh Hart on the floor for the entire duration of Game 2 between the Knicks and the Sixers.

“He [Darvin Ham] is probably the only coach trying to sub 5 players in the game. This is the playoffs, right? TV timeouts, everything is a little bit longer, so you need to really focus on keeping your stars in the game… You can’t play all of them… Josh Hart, 48 minutes,” Arenas claimed.

The three-time All-Star concluded by suggesting that the Lakers play Bron and Davis for at least 45 minutes per game.

“You’re subbing too much man. Either Anthony Davis or LeBron or both gotta play 45 plus. This is the playoffs, sir. You get 3 players, unless they in foul trouble, don’t even think about subbing them out of the game,” Arenas said.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have witnessed significantly more playing time in the postseason than they did in the regular season. From playing a combined 70.8 minutes per game in the regular season[per Statmuse], the duo has gone up to 81.5 minutes per game, per Basketball Reference.

However, while AD might be able to sustain playing 40+ minutes per night, considering James’ age, reducing his rest might not be the best idea. Instead, Darvin Ham needs to devise a better strategy and be more aware of the acceptable situations in the game when LBJ and AD can be benched.

The Lakers have their backs against the wall. With Game 3 scheduled to take place on Thursday, the Purple & Gold have a myriad of problems to address before the next encounter.

Hopefully, the 2-day break that they have is good enough for the 2020 champions to tweak their strategies. After all, if they can’t tie up the series during the upcoming two games at Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles), the team might as well pack their bags now for an earlier-than-expected trip to Cancun.