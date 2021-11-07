“Anthony Davis threw up four times before tip-off!”: Frank Vogel explains just how incredibly bad the Lakers superstar’s stomach illness was after embarrassing loss to the Blazers

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reveals just how bad Anthony Davis’s stomach illness was, after their loss to the Blazers

Just about everything is falling apart for the Lakers right now. Then again, maybe it was never quite together, to begin with.

LeBron James is out injured. Russell Westbrook is turning up inefficient triple-single performances again, even when the team needs him to score. And now, it seems that even Anthony Davis may have some issues to tend to.

Before their loss to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony Davis left the game mid-way and never returned.

We were later told by reporters that this was due to a stomach illness. And after the game, head coach Frank Vogel explained just how bad the illness itself really was.

Anthony Davis puked 4 times prior to tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Brow only played 7 minutes of this game, recording 2 points, on 1 of 5 from the field.

Even at the time, most fans assumed that he was playing through something. But, Frank Vogel really put it all into perspective during his interview after the final buzzer.

Frank Vogel says that AD threw up four times prior to tip-off. Was hoping the feeling would subside while playing but it did not. https://t.co/dcPDEqKeyM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2021

Yikes.

We just hope this isn’t too serious. At the end of the day, with LeBron James continuing his stint on the sidelines, the Lakeshow desperately needs their star big-man right now.

The good news is, it isn’t any form of an athletic injury, in that no muscles or bones were hurt. Still, stomach illness can be nasty, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

