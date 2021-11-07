“Is Luka Doncic the most clutch player in the NBA?!”: Mavericks star hits an insane dagger for the win against the Celtics, invites comparisons to LeBron James and co

NBA Twitter reacts as Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic hits an incredible game winner against the Boston Celtics

Can Luka Doncic ever stop serving up daggers?

The Slovenian sensation had an amazing showing against the C’s, recording 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 12 of 21 (57.1%) from the field, and 5 of 10 (50%) from three. By the end, he was +10 for the game.

Now, while the other 30 points will eb appreciated by most fans as well, those final 3 points… oh boy were they special.

Wait, you don’t know what we’re talking about? Well then, allow us to explain.

Luka Doncic hits a stepback dagger three against the Celtics in the final seconds of the game

As weird as it may sound at first, this has frankly become a genuine question. Can Luka Doncic be a bigger Mavericks legend than even the great Drik Nowitzki?

We certainly think it’s possible.

Getting back on topic though, take a look at the tweet below to watch the pay in question. ‘

you know it’s coming and it just doesn’t even matter. pic.twitter.com/6QUaEMfFev — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 7, 2021

Magnificent, isn’t it?

NBA Twitter certainly seemed to agree.

Let’s start the talk abt Luka being the most clutch player in the nba — Anthony Edwards Burner (77-5) (@burner_edwards1) November 7, 2021

Marcus Smart, Amy Smart, Smart Tv, Petsmart, Don’t Matter, Luka Doncic different 🥶🥶😭 pic.twitter.com/i6B29sAKMT — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) November 7, 2021

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown can’t co-exist — Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) November 7, 2021

Despite all the inconsistencies around the Mavericks, it is good to see the team finally start to gain some level of consistency with each passing game. And as soon as the team really gets used to Jason Kidd’s system, they could be back to being one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

