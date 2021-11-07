“Russell Westbrook’s rating drops to 84 on NBA 2K22”: Mr. Triple-Double’s ratings on the video game are lower than Tobias Harris and Khris Middleton

Video game giant 2K drops Russell Westbrook’s ratings from 86 to 84 in NBA 2K22. The former MVP and all-time leader in triple-doubles has a rating lower than LaMelo Ball and JA Morant.

It would not be wrong to say that Russell Westbrook is one of the most disrespected players in the NBA today. The two-time scoring champion seems to have a section of haters driving a vendetta against him. The most recent case being his drop in the NBA 2K ratings.

Brodie is currently averaging 20.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 8.1 APG on a 44.4% shooting from the field. The Lakers point guard had a rough start to the season playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, with the season progressing, Westbrook is only getting better.

Surprisingly, a recent stat revealed that Westbrook has shot better from the field so far than Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell. Brodie has a better 3-point% than Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and Bradley Beal this season.

Russell Westbrook’s 2K rating drops.

Westbrook is currently the most scrutinized player in the league, especially after joining King James and AD in LA. In all probability, this is Brodie’s best chance to capture a championship, the only thing missing from his Hall of fame resume.

Over the years, Westbrook has been under the radar for his inability to shoot the ball. The former MVP is a career 30.5% shooter from the 3-point line. Though he is the all-time leader in triple-doubles, accusations of being a ball hog refuse to die.

The NBA 2K22 recently released its list of updated ratings in light of the new season kickstarting a couple of weeks back. One of the players to receive a drop in the ratings was Westbrook, whose rating dropped from 86 to 84.

2K dropped Russell Westbrook’s rating 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/98yFphPIvY — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 6, 2021

Some of the reasons for the drop could be the Lakers’ rocky start to the season and Westbrook’s tryst with turnovers. Though the nine-time All-Star is not the only one whose ratings have dropped, however, Westbrook having a lower rating than Tobias Harris and Khris Middleton is tough to digest.

With Westbrook finding his footing on the Lakers roster, it’s only a matter of time before Mr. Triple-Double proves why he is one the most athletic point guards of all time.