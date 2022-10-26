“Anthony Davis Was a Top-Seven Player, I Take it Back”: Stephen A. Smith Throws Light on The Brow Amid All Attention on Russell Westbrook

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith calls out Anthony Davis, citing the Lakers big man slipping under the radar amid Russell Westbrook bashing.

Things are only getting worse for the LA Lakers as time passes post an 0-3 start to the season. As newly hired head coach Darvin Ham figures his way around, the roster looks like a ticking bomb. While Russell Westbrook continues to bare most of the blunt, some have been cut loose.

One such player is Anthony Davis, who is shooting 20.0% from the 3-point line this season. Standing at 6ft 10′, The Brow is 30.8% from inside the paint and is yet to make a field goal from mid-range, surprising for a player of AD’s skill set and talent, who many regard as a top-five player when healthy.

During a recent segment of ESPN’s First Take, analyst Stephen A. Smith pleaded guilty to one of his past statements on Davis. The veteran journalist had a while back stated how the former Pelicans superstar was a top-seven player, something he would take back.

Also read: “Jusuf Nurkic Puts His Head Down, Rubs His Eye as Anthony Davis Shoots a 3”: NBA Twitter Notices Blazers’ Big Man Disrespecting Lakers Star

Stephen A would further elaborate on how AD’s deficiencies were masked, given the criticism Westbrook had been enduring.

“We need to start talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis”: Stephen A. Smith goes off on The Brow.

There is no denying that most of the Lakers’ criticism revolves around Westbrook, be it his shooting or turnover rate. The two-time scoring champion is a regular when it comes to social media trolling.

Nonetheless, amid all of this, we have forgotten basketball is a 5v5 sport, and that there is a lot more to do with the purple and gold’s recent struggles on the hardwood, something veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith brought to light in the following clip.

“I came on the air and talked about how Anthony Davis was a top-seven player. I take it back. Damn it, he don’t look like it. … What has happened to Anthony Davis?” 😳 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/qfEdbgeSR3 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 25, 2022

Stephen A was in no mood to sugarcoat his words, stating the following.

“He don’t look like he even wants to go anywhere near the basket, and my point is, Yo bro, you too big, you too skilled, you too talented, what has happened to Anthony Davis?”

Smith did seem to have co-panelists Jay Williams and Brian Windhorst on the same page too.

Anthony Davis stat line 2022-23 season.

Though AD’s stat line isn’t mediocre, his skill set and talent have us demanding more from him. The former Pelicans superstar is currently averaging 24.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.7 SPG, and 2.3 BPG while shooting 50.9% from the field.

Thus it seems unfair as Westbrook continues to endure most of the criticism while others escape.

Also read: “No Clutch Gene”: Skip Bayless Attacks LeBron James After Lakers Lose Three Consecutive Games