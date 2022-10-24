“No Clutch Gene”: Skip Bayless Attacks LeBron James After Lakers Lose Three Consecutive Games

Skip Bayless, who is an ardent Michael Jordan fan, has targeted LeBron James again after the Los Angeles Lakers’ third consecutive loss.

Skip Bayless may very well be the biggest LeBron James critic in the world. It’s almost as if he has a personal vendetta against the 4-time NBA Champion.

The famous/infamous pundit has gained vast popularity with his campaign against the superstar. Some believe it might be due to the GOAT debate.

With Bayless being a Michael Jordan fan, it is difficult for him to acknowledge LeBron’s right to the tag. And to stop his claim to being the GOAT, Bayless has taken it upon himself to criticize and scrutinize LeBron’s career and life.

With the Lakers in the midst of a complete breakdown since last season, he has had ample reasons and justifications to go after LBJ. This time, he has reacted to Lakers losing their 3rd game of the season. And it’s safe to conclude he wasn’t kind to the squad or James.

Skip Bayless called out LeBron James for losing to Damian Lillard and Co.

The former first-take host was tweeting while the Lakers were playing the Trail Blazers. Before the start of the fourth quarter, the Hollywood team was leading 83-78. They outscored Portland 35-23 in the third quarter. However, Portland turned the game around in 4th.

Skip Bayless in his tweet reacted to the loss. He claimed that LeBron James lacked the clutch gene. He had lost the ability to perform in high-pressure situations. He also took note of how the team gave away a 16-6 run and lost the game.

Skip: “LeBron fallaway j to tie – way short! Some things never change. No clutch gene. Lakers give up a 16-6 run at home down the stretch, lose by two to Dame and Co.”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers are off to a terrible start

This time, Skip is not the only one who is disappointed in the Lakers. The gold and purple proudly started the 2021-22 season with Russell Westbrook’s inclusion. Things turned south real soon and the momentum has completely been against them since.

This season feels more like the continuation of the tragedy that was last year. The three-consecutive losses mean absolutely nothing to the overall seeding prospects of the team yet.

However, that will change at a staggering pace. If they notch up a few more losses to their record, LeBron James and his team will risk missing another playoffs.

