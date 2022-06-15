“LeBron James bullied a $120 million guy back into the gym”: NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Davis works out with Lethal Shooter

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers’ Anthony Davis was spotted working out with Lethal Shooter, after his ‘not touching a basketball’ statement

The Los Angeles Lakers had a really underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, to say the least. They built a Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. The front office surrounded them with experienced veterans and former All-Stars. However, the group could never settle down as one, and injuries certainly did not help with the same.

Anthony Davis barely played 40 games for the Lakers, and despite his numbers, his game didn’t feel right. Recently, Davis made a statement saying he hadn’t touched a basketball since April 5th. This obviously had Lakers fans worried and reacting to the same on Twitter. They weren’t the only ones doing so. Every analyst spoke about the same, on their TV shows, or on their podcasts.

Maybe this had an impact on the Lakers’ star, as he was spotted in the practice facility today.

Also Read: “I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th”: Anthony Davis’ recent confession alarms NBA Twitter

NBA Twitter successfully bullies Anthony Davis back into the gym

The internet is a ruthless place, where anyone can say anything, hiding behind the curtain of anonymity. This gets carried over to sports as well, as fans or haters, continuously keep going after various players. Anthony Davis experienced the same the other day after his statement. However, maybe, this time it actually led to some good.

Anthony Davis had a workout with @LethalShooter__ today : lethalshooter/IG pic.twitter.com/AUSpDgSmM9 — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 15, 2022

NBA Twitter saw the same and reiterated the power of bullying.

You would hope a guy owed 120 mil over the next three seasons wouldn’t need to be bullied into the gym‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/h45T6iaENi — Lakers Hate (@lakers_hate) June 15, 2022

Yes!!! Westbrook u need to be with him too kuz we tryna get that ship https://t.co/RJe0vtcIBz — JT (@AyeTellEmJt1986) June 15, 2022

Y’all see the power of bullying?! We need to stop trying to abolish natural remedies https://t.co/9rCZwSxdmK — (@vincentjackson_) June 15, 2022

Let’s get him out of these damn kobes these shoes are never good for ankles Bron need to send him some mid or high top shoes pls — TheRealJex (@TheRealJex1) June 15, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James chose you for a reason Anthony Davis!”: Skip Bayless furious with Lakers forward after he admits he has not shot a basketball since April 5th

Lakers fans would hope AD keeps up the work and gets into the season fitter and better than before.