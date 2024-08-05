Anthony Edwards Admits He Doesn’t Get Why The French Crowd Booed Joel Embiid

While the Team USA Men’s Basketball roster has embarked on its Paris Olympics journey with a strong start, star center Joel Embiid has faced unexpected adversity. Since the tournament started, the French crowd has greeted the 30-year-old with a chorus of boos, making his experience more challenging.

In response, Anthony Edwards recently voiced his thoughts, drawing significant attention and offering support to Embiid amid the challenging atmosphere. During a conversation with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Ant admitted that he didn’t fully understand the situation.

However, he confessed to enjoying the chaotic atmosphere surrounding the dynamic. Expressing his perspective publicly, the 22-year-old quipped,

“I love it… I don’t get what’s going on, so I’m all for it”.

The booing began during Team USA’s opening game against Serbia. The Pierre Mauroy Stadium crowd consistently booed Embiid whenever he touched the ball. In the second game against South Sudan, the Philadelphia 76ers star faced the same treatment. Even though he didn’t play in that game, the home crowd used the warm-ups as their opportunity to boo Embiid.

Despite the hostile treatment, Embiid has maintained his composure throughout. At times, he even playfully encouraged the crowd to boo him more.

One such instance occurred during Team USA’s recent game against Puerto Rico. After scoring on a hook shot late in the second quarter, Embiid turned to the crowd with his right hand cupped behind his ear. This gesture was a playful jab at the audience for abruptly stopping their boos.

Amidst the entertaining back-and-forth, the reason behind the crowd’s response is understandable. As a French passport holder, Embiid had previously wanted to represent the nation internationally. In 2021, he even allegedly promised French President Emmanuel Macron,

“I, therefore, do not wish to play for any other national team”.

Despite this earlier commitment, Embiid eventually chose to play for the USA when the time came. While this decision left the French fans feeling betrayed, the 2023 MVP had his reasons for siding with the heavy favorites.

Why did Joel Embiid join Team USA?

After weeks of discontent over his decision, Embiid finally revealed the reasons behind his preference. The Process pointed to his comfort zone as a major factor in his change of heart. On top of this, the 76ers star revealed that Team USA’s pursuit of his contributions played a significant role in his decision to join them, stating,

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA players] for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France]. There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me”.

As it stands, Embiid’s decision has paid off brilliantly. Averaging 17 minutes per game, the 7x All-Star has already racked up 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. His role as a starting center has been crucial in Team USA’s dominant performances. Fans hope this dynamic remains intact to help the nation secure the gold medal.