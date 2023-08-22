“Anthony Edwards Believes in Showing Up!”: After Steve Kerr’s Praise, $260,000,000 Signee Gets Hyped by Stephen A Smith on First Take

Anthony Edwards has been on a whole different level this off-season. Representing Team USA ahead of the FIBA World Cup, ANT has been crucial to the country’s success. Recently, his performance propelled team US over Germany in their final exhibition game before the World Cup. This has led to him receiving much praise, especially from his USA head coach, Steve Kerr, who referred to him as “The Guy”. And now, Stephen A. Smith has chimed in, hyping him up on First Take, weeks after he signed a $260,000,000 extension.

Advertisement

Edwards went off against Germany, scoring 34 points and leading Team USA to victory. After the game, Coach Kerr had nothing but words of praise for the Minnesota Timberwolves star. He stated that ANT is undoubtedly a superstar. The best part is, not only does he know this, but with his recent performances so does the entire team. He expects him to become a leader for his country and take a leap forward this season.

Stephen A. Smith hypes up Anthony Edwards after his exceptional performances for Team USA

Stephen A. Smith is known for not holding back the punches. The First Take analyst has a tendency to be critical, especially when analyzing brash and overconfident superstars. However, after his performance against Germany, Stephen A. is convinced that Anthony Edwards could be the NBA’s next big superstar.

Advertisement

Smith credits him as the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and believes he could be pivotal in shaping the future of the NBA. To put it in his own words, ANT is a player who “believes in showing up”. And, if he works on making his jump shot more consistent he could just become the face of the league.

“If he develops a consistent jump shot, Anthony Edwards is going to be a superstar in this game. He is the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and one of the pivotal nuggets in the future for the NBA… He believes in showing up.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1693670263282352582?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Obviously, Stephen A. isn’t the only one convinced of his talent. Having had him on the roster for close to three years now, the T-Wolves have also placed their faith in him. They’ve handed him a massive $260,000,000 contract extension, one that will keep him in the organization for the foreseeable future.

Keeping in mind how he’s performed over the last few seasons, it isn’t too farfetched to say ANT is the next big thing. And, once the FIBA World Cup is done and dusted with, he will be hoping to elevate his game even further, and perhaps take Minnesota to the promised land that is an NBA Finals.

Advertisement

ANT has Kyrie Irving and LeBron James’ full support as he prepares for the FIBA World Cup

Earlier in the month, it was announced that Anthony Edwards would wear the No.10 for Team USA. As soon as the news broke out, support started pouring in for ANT. In particular, Kyrie Irving backed him up to live up to the name of the No.10 jersey. After all, not only did he wear it for his nation, but so did the likes of Kobe Bryant and Jayson Tatum.

Even LeBron James is impressed with Edwards’ talent, commenting on how ANT has been “cooking” his opponents on the court.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1693319058220081480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The World Cup is sure to be an entertaining spectacle. And, with Edwards at the forefront of a talented roster, fans will be hoping the team brings the trophy home to the United States.