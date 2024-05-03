“$300 Million and Counting or You Can Be Michael Jordan”: Patrick Beverley Had a Heart-To-Heart With Anthony Edwards

The success of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards has kickstarted an interesting argument in the hoop community. Many people believe that Ant will become the face of the league with the way he has been improving and some also think that he is on track to be the next Michael Jordan. Amidst performances to back this claim all the way, Patrick Beverley recently reminded people that he was one of the first people to actually see the potential in Edwards.

On the recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, he said that when he first saw him in Minnesota, he sensed that there was something special about the youngster. He said his first thought was, “This motherf***er could be Michael Jordan.” After that, Beverley tried to tell the media that Ant-Man could be the next Jordan, but because of the farfetched nature of his assessment, everyone laughed at him. Turns out, it was Beverley who was going to have the last laugh as Edwards proved him right.

After a little tussle with the media, the 35-year-old tried to tell the same thing to Daryl Morey who also shrugged it off by saying, “MJ is a lot, Pat.” But it’s not just the advocacy that Beverley has taken up for Edwards. He also revealed on the podcast that he has worked with him and has also given him the most important career advice. He said, “I sit Ant down one time, I ain’t gonna say the other person’s name because they’re currently playing basketball. I said…You can be two people in the NBA, you can be this person, great career, made a ton of money, took care of his family, $300 million and counting or you can be Michael Jordan.”

Beverley said that Ant-Man acknowledged the fact that both the options were great, and even though he didn’t choose one right on the spot, it seems like he eventually chose the same route as the legend who si championships.

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan by some big names

Almost every athlete in the league must have hoped to be the next Michael Jordan at some point in their life. However, it is one thing to make those claims yourself and it’s so much more authentic when other people do that for you. Edwards is currently enjoying the phase in career where some of the biggest names are comparing him to the great man. Kevin Garnett said on All The Smoke podcast, “He’s like a young ’84 Jordan. I’m watching how he’s coming through the lane…he turn the corner, if you ain’t there, he’s throwing you in.”

Stephen A. Smith also heaped praise for Anthony Edwards on First Take. He said, “He forces you to think about Jordan, Kobe. You look at his game and you look at his demeanor. You look at how he goes after it, and you look at his level of production.” According to Stephen A. even Jordan acknowledges that Ant is “special.” On top of all the praise coming in from the media and veterans, Ant’s teammates also believe that he is a lot like Jordan.

During a conversation with Shaquille O’Neal on NBA on TNT, Mike Conley said that Ant reminds him of a young Michael Jordan. He said, “I’ve never…been teammates with a guy who believes more in himself than Anthony Edwards.” Safe to say, there are enough co-signs for Ant as the next big thing in the league. If he ends up beating the Nuggets in the Conference Semifinals and then wins the title, it’ll get him a step closer to that dream.