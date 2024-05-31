Anthony Edwards Claims The Timberwolves Never Once Clicked As A Team Against The Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on to the NBA Finals. Losing in five games, Anthony Edwards goes on to address the problems faced by the team in this series against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, claiming the team was never on the same page.

Anthony Edwards joined the media for a post-game press conference after losing to the Mavericks, 124-103. While talking to the media, Edwards pointed out what went wrong for the Wolves during this matchup against Dallas.

“We never clicked all together as a team in this series. Not even one time. I think that was the main thing. Like in the last two series, we were clicking, at one time we was making shots and stuff.”

Edwards did not blame a single person or coach for the team’s downfall but took accountability as a team instead. He mentioned how no one on the squad could get in the groove with another and that’s what led to this elimination.

As for Game 5’s performance, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns came to play, posting 28 points each. But apart from these two, no other player on the Wolves squad managed to cross the double-digit point mark.

Whereas for the Mavericks, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving went off for 36 points each, combining for a 72-point performance. The rest of the squad chimed in with efforts on defense and the occasional scoring to help the team stay ahead of the Timberwolves.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves are now knocked out of the postseason, this should not take away from their previous performance in the 2023-24 NBA playoffs. This young Wolves team swept the Suns ‘Big Three’ in the first round.

Edwards and the rest of the squad also went on to dethrone the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. Had this team been a little more conditioned to play this long, this series could’ve turned out differently as well.

But looking at the emergence of Anthony Edwards in this postseason, the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise does seem bright. Edwards played the role of a leader to absolute perfection.

Moreover, despite being 22 years old, other older stars on the team let Ant-Man have the spotlight instead of creating ego clashes within the roster. The Timberwolves will be one team that’ll come back stronger in the upcoming season. Will the team add a few more pieces or run it back with the same squad? Only time will tell.