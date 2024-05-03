“Con Man”: Tyrese Haliburton Goes At Patrick Beverley By Slyly Referencing Damian Lillard’s Year Old Taunt Towards The Bucks Guard

The Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers first-round encounter witnessed much drama despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard sidelined for a large part of the series. Tyrese Haliburton and Patrick Beverley were the two main characters of the chirpy battle. Even after the series concluded following the Pacers win tonight, Haliburton didn’t stop taking shots at Pat Bev using Lillard’s old comments.

Patrick Beverley had harsh words for Tyrese Haliburton while talking about the latter’s Game 4 performance. Despite the Bucks suffering a loss and going down 1-3 in the series, the defensive guard didn’t mince his words when criticizing Hali’s shooting percentage and his playmaking abilities.

“Nothing. Check the numbers, think he’s shooting 19% from the three. If I gave you the ball for 41 minutes, you would have 10 assists also,” Beverley said.

Tonight, after the Indiana side clinched Game 6 and also the series, the 24-year-old guard decided to clap back at his opponent in the most petty way possible. Bringing back Beverley’s postgame comments from a week ago, the pass-first star wrote:

Damian Lillard used this same comment more than a year ago when he and Pat Bev had gotten into a spat. The two players were not on the same team and their long-standing feud was a well-known fact around the league.

“If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night.’ ‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better,” Pat Bev said.

Since joining the Milwaukee Bucks, Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard have had to squash their beef. But, by the Indiana Pacers leader forcing the basketball community to revisit this altercation from the past, it’ll be interesting to see how it affects the chemistry of Doc River’s boys.

Despite their constant back-and-forth all series long, Patrick Beverley did give credit where it was due. After suffering a Game 6 loss and being eliminated from the postseason, he walked over to the Indiana bench and congratulated the duo of Haliburton and Myles Turner in his own unique way.

While the Milwaukee Bucks have underperformed and suffered a first-round exit, Rick Carlisle’s boys now make their way to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Similar to their first opponents of the postseason, the New York Knicks–their second-round opponents–are also severely shorthanded. But the Knicks will be confident and fancy their chances after their 4-2 win over the Joel Embiid-led Sixers.