“Keegan Murray is the greatest player in California Classic history”: NBA Twitter gets on the praise train as Kings #4 pick proves himself again, this time against Lakers

Keegan Murray is already looking like a player who can be a starter for the Sacramento Kings in their hope to make a play-offs run this season.

Heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings were in a dilemma of whether to go for the projected fourth pick or not. Jaden Ivey was the fourth-best prospect, but with De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell already on the roster, they weren’t keen on taking another guard.

That’s the reason why they traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in February. And them picking up somebody who also publicly made his displeasure clear about joining the Kings wouldn’t have made sense either.

And so they traded down a pick and took up Keegan Murray out of the University of Iowa. The sophomore averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game last year in college and cashed in on the Karl Malone Award (the best collegiate power forward).

There were serious questions about him being able to get anywhere close to those numbers once he would come into the NBA, but as it turns out the Kings were right in their assessment.

Kings win 87-75 and finish NBA summer league California Classic 3-0. Keegan Murray finishes with a game-high 24 points and 7 rebounds. In three games he averaged 19.6 points and and 8 rebounds per game on 51% shooting from the field and 44% from three. Off to a strong start. — Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) July 5, 2022

Keegan Murray puts up big numbers against the Lakers and NBA Twitter gives him the due credit

Murray made his summer league debut last Saturday against the Golden State Warriors with Finals MVP, Stephen Curry. He didn’t hesitate one bit playing against the champions (backups maybe) and scored 26 points and 8 rebounds on 10-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point land in the Kings’ 86-68 win.

A similar thing happened on Tuesday as well when he faced the Los Angeles Lakers who were coming off two 20+ point victories. The 21-year-old led the Kings to a comprehensive 87-85 victory while putting up big numbers again.

Keegan Murray today: 24 PTS

7 REB

3 STL

9-16 FG

2-4 3P The Kings are 3-0 in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/gEwjINQ1tp — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 5, 2022

NBA Twitter seems happy with the young big man.

Keegan Murray is the greatest player in California Classic history — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) July 5, 2022

Amazed by Keegan Murray’s movement without the ball and the catch n shoot. It’s going to be crazy good seeing him move off screens, catch and shoot in transition on a fast break. He adds another dimension to the Kings offense. So many fun nights ahead in the

Golden 1 👑🏀 — SactownPete (@PMasih007) July 6, 2022

Keegan Murray pull-up PnR middy. Feels like I'm watching Khris Middleton. pic.twitter.com/R89aUKwXPV — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) July 5, 2022

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk both shot 41.9% on C&S 3s during the 21/22 season.

Harrison Barnes shot 42.4% on C&S 3s & Keegan Murray shot 39.8% from 3 in college. No other player on the Kings roster even shot 37% + from catch and shoot Heurter/Monk/Murray will be eating good — chimezie metu fan! (@Kings_Insight) July 6, 2022

