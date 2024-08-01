Anthony Edwards Defends Joel Embiid’s Decision to Play for USA by Reminding French Fans of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, Joel Embiid had the option to represent either the USA, Cameroon, or France in Paris. All three teams were keen on securing the Center’s services. However, the 76ers superstar chose Team USA, which prompted French fans to jeer and mock him in Paris during the Olympic fixtures. The incessant taunting Embiid is facing right now has been noticed by Anthony Edwards, who recently questioned the logic behind the fans’ heckling.

During an interview with Basket News, the Timberwolves star asked why Embiid was being booed everywhere in Paris. When he was told that it was due to the center’s decision to represent the USA instead of France at the Olympics, Ant seemed even more baffled. He said,

“But you got Wemby and Rudy; why would he play with y’all? Wemby and Rudy, what more do y’all want? You want three 7-footers?”

Edwards’ question is pretty valid. France already has two exceptional centers in the reigning Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. While Embiid would’ve been a stellar addition to the roster, it would been tricky to fit all three players in the starting lineup.

To make things work, Gobert could have started at center and anchor the defense while Embiid played as a power forward focused on offense. Wembanyama could’ve been a two-way threat from the small forward position.

However, three seven-footers on the court would’ve left them vulnerable to fast breaks and the spacing would’ve been terrible on offense and defense.

The other option would’ve been to leave one of the three on the bench. Embiid likely would’ve been the undisputed starter, leaving the coaching staff with the tough decision to bench either Gobert or Wembanyama. However, any combination wouldn’t have been enough to usurp Team USA in the Olympics.

The 76ers superstar undoubtedly pondered these possibilities before making his decision. He justified his choice to represent Team USA by claiming that his son being born in the country prompted him to pick the basketball powerhouse as his nation.

However, Embiid obtained a French passport in 2022 with the sole objective of representing them internationally. French basketball president Jean-Pierre Siutat confirmed that he spoke with the center, who expressed his interest in playing for the home team at the Paris Olympics.

His u-turn irked the French and they are making their disdain apparent with the relentless heckling. Embiid has brushed off the boos, claiming he’s an American citizen and is proud to represent the nation.

The French fans are trying their best to make the 2023 MVP’s experience in Paris as unpleasant as possible. However, it’ll be worth the hassle if Team USA wins gold.