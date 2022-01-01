“Anthony Edwards definitely has star potential”: Draymond Green lauds the Wolves youngster while naming him the “most exciting young player in the league”

Golden State Warriors DPOY Draymond Green reveals why Anthony Edwards is the “most exciting young player in the league”.

Entering this season, judging his rookie year’s performance, Anthony Edwards was expected to have a huge jump in his production. As soon as he took a step on the hardwood this 2021-2022 season, Ant, alongside the All-Star duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, have been playing some incredible basketball.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a lottery team for nearly the past 2 decades. After losing to the Lakers in the 2004 Western Conference Finals, the Wolves have advanced to the postseason only once (2018) and finished with 12th or worse 13 out of 17 times. However, Minnesota has been playing much better basketball this season, collectively, and that has been translating into wins.

A huge chunk of the Wolves’ recent successes has to be credited to Ant. The 2nd-year guard has been one of the most entertaining players to watch and has, quite often, been going on huge scoring rampages.

“Anthony Edwards can put anybody in the rim as we know”: Draymond Green

Due to his energetic style of play, Edwards is one of the most entertaining players in the league. Draymond Green is one of the many players in the league to find the young guard’s game captivating.

On a recent podcast appearance, Green went on to name the 20-year-old as the “most exciting young player in the league”. The GSW DPOY said:

“Anthony Edwards, that goes without question. Come on. The guy can get you 40 as we know, he’s done that multiple times. The guy can put anybody in the rim as we know. Part of the reason you don’t see Anthony Edwards dunk on more people is because people move when they see him bout to take off, at this point you don’t want to be on the wrong end of that… I think he has star potential.”

Who’s the most exciting young player in the NBA?@Money23Green has his answer: @theantedwards_ 💫 pic.twitter.com/PzUmzQIMK3 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 30, 2021

Ant plays some of his best basketball against Green and co. In the 4 times Anthony Edwards has played against GSW, he has averaged 28.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Earlier this season, Edwards even dropped his career-high of 48 points against the 6-time champions.

So far this season, the 6-foot-4 athletic player has been putting up a solid 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Without a doubt, Edwards has All-Star potential who could end up dominating the league in the near future.