“Trae Young is an MVP candidate for sure!”: Hawks superstar stakes claim to Maurice Podoloff trophy, earns NBA Twitter’s approval with 15 straight 25-point games

Dropping 35 points in the Hawks win over the Cavaliers, Trae Young now has 15 25-point games, the longest active streak in the NBA currently.

Trae Young proved his worth in the 2021 postseason, leading his Atlanta Hawks to advance to the conference finals. And the 6-foot-1 shifty guard has picked up this season, right where he left off the past playoffs. And in the 2021-2022 campaign, the sharpshooter has been deadly with the rock in his hands. Breaking records all campaign long, Young has been outright sensational.

This Friday night, Trae managed to close out 2021 with a huge 35-point and 11-assists double-double in a 121-118 win over the Cavaliers. Ice Trae now records his 14th 30-point game of the season, only one less than the league leader – LeBron James.

Trae Young has surpassed Michael Jordan and has tied Kevin Johnson and Damian Lillard for the 12th-most games (39) with 30+ points and 10+ assists, in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zlpNT8STw8 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 1, 2022

Also Read: Bill Russell shows love to his late, great Celtics teammate

The sharpshooter has also recorded his 59th 25-point and 10-assists game of his career, surpassing Steve Nash, Stephen Curry, and John Wall. He is now placed 14th on the list for the same and could jump up to the 4 positions with only 11 more such performances.

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young continues his impressive run of scoring outbursts

Trae has now recorded his 15th consecutive 25-point game. Not only is it the most by any player this season, it is also the second-longest streak in franchise history. And during the span of these 15 games, Young has managed to average a staggering 30.7 points, 9.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds.

Trae Young over his last 15 games: 30.7 PPG

9.6 APG

4.3 RPG

59% TS 25+ points in 15 straight games 🔥 #TraeYoung #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/e9Q85ahnFD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 1, 2022

And as soon as NBA Twitter was made aware of Young’s unbelievable run of performances, they blew up with reactions.

I think everyone can agree now: Trae Young is the best PG in the league. — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 1, 2022

They picked the right guy to build a franchise around — Cueselite (@cueselite) January 1, 2022

about damn time we put him in the MVP conversation! — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) January 1, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for achieving an impressive feat, reaching 25+ points in his last 14 games

After a relatively slow and shaky start to this campaign, Young has been playing a lot more like his normal self. Currently averaging 27.5 points (4th in NBA), 9.4 assists (3rd in NBA), and 3.9 rebounds, at this rate he will definitely clinch an All-NBA team seat.