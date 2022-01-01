“3rd straight 30-point game for Ja Morant?! 2022 is definitely his year”: NBA Twitter lauds the Grizzlies guard for recording his 9th 30-point game of the season, despite missing 12 games

Dropping 30 points in the Grizzlies 118-105 win over the Spurs, Ja Morant has now recorded his 9th 30-point game in the 25 games of the season. The 22-year-old had 9 such games in his first two seasons.

Ja Morant has been one of the best guards in the league this season. Sure, the Grizzlies guard did shoe spark of greatness as a young 20-year-old rookie, but nobody could’ve quite expected him to turn into this superstar he is today.

The 6-foot-3 guard is on a roll this season and has been playing some of his best basketball over the past few games. After dropping a 41-point and 10-assists double-double against the Lakers, the explosive highflyer followed the performance with yet another 30-point outing. And apart from going on a scoring rampage, the 2020 ROTY also recorded 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 0 turnovers to lead Memphis to a 118-105 win over the Spurs.

Ja’s Friday night performance was his 3rd straight 30-point performance. To put it into perspective, he had 9 such games combined in his first 2 campaigns. And he already, only 25 games into his season, has 9 30-point games.

Ja Morant 30-point games: 9 — This season

9 — First two season combined He’s also missed 12 games this season. pic.twitter.com/FWRs0vPQXe — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant records his 9th 30-point game of the season

Entering the NBA back in 2019, Ja Morant was not known for his scoring abilities. However, recording the 9th 30-point game of the season, only 9 others players have more 30-bombs than him.

And as soon as these stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He’s making his case for 1st team all nba — Vincent (@vincent4736) January 1, 2022

best pg in the league — mateusz (@mateuszalone2k) January 1, 2022

there is a certain player i want to compare Ja Morant to but i wont because i know how this website works but every game i swear it feels like he moves one step closer to fulfilling the prophecy. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 30, 2021

Morant, who just crossed the 3,000-career points mark, has been highly impressive this season. Apart from performing well, he has also been able to lead his team to grab wins. Averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, without a doubt Morant should be making his first-ever All-Star debut this season, and could well possibly get selected to an All-NBA team.