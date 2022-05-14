“Kendrick Perkins, you couldn’t make that pass! I played against you!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green fires shots at ESPN analyst for his comments

Warriors’ Draymond Green responds to Kendrick Perkins, calls him an ogre, and fires back about all the comments

The Golden State Warriors have done it. After a terrible loss in Game 5 at Memphis, the Dubs came home and wrapped up the series. With this win, they are now back in the Western Conference Finals. Despite Ja Morant being injured, the young Grizzlies team gave the Dubs a run for their money.

However, big moments only call for big players to rise, and that was precisely what we witnessed tonight. Klay Thompson, well it was Game 6 and he’s Klay, you can figure out what he did. KT went off for 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Stephen Curry had 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kevon Looney grabbed 22 rebounds. Draymond Green almost had a triple-double, as he scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished 8 assists.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan? Nah, I’ll take Headband Game 6 Klay!”: NBA Twitter erupts as Klay Thompson saves the Warriors with another splendid Game 6 performance

After the game, Draymond took his time and responded to some messages that he had been meaning to get back to.

Draymond Green calls Kendrick Perkins ‘an ogre on TV’

After the win, Draymond Green sat down and talked to the media. There, he decided to respond to Kendrick Perkins about his various statements throughout the series. It was clear Dray had been holding the emotions in, and tonight, he didn’t go easy.

“An ogre on TV talking. You got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond made’ that’s just stupid. These are people who get employed to talk about our game. ‘Anybody can make the pass’ YOU can’t make that pass. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins btw”

Also Read: “Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan and Game 6 Klay”: Warriors star tells us a cryptic tale through IG stories after series win vs Grizzlies

Green didn’t shy away from his thoughts, as he shouldn’t. Perkins had said quite a lot after the initial two games, and someone needed to hold him accountable.

Kendrick Perkins fires back at Draymond

For an NBA analyst working for a production like ESPN, there is supposed to be elegance and some dignity. However, Perk clearly has none, as he chose to try and respond to Draymond’s comments with a low blow.

Carry the hell on…. pic.twitter.com/XB5qv8YIJU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2022

I don’t think these comments would bother Dray much, as he’s happy with his Hazel Renee.

Also Read: “So I took that personal”: Kevon Looney takes a leaf out of Michael Jordan’s book grabbing a career-high 22-rebounds in a game-clincher

However, Perkins should introspect and realize he’s no longer a player. He has a big platform, and he cant be using such things for personal vendetta.