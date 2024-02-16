“He Doesn’t Need the $51 Million”: NFL Legend Believes Lakers Could Sign Bronny James to Make LeBron James Happy

The rumors of LeBron James planning for another destination besides the Los Angeles Lakers have been throughout abound during the trade deadline this season. Many speculated that James would take his talents to the New York Knicks or the Golden State Warriors, given their interest in the Lakers star. However, James chose to remain with Los Angeles, with his next destination being a looming question as he approaches his player option this summer.

In the latest segment of Undisputed, NFL legend Keyshawn Johnson discussed this matter in detail alongside Michael Irvin and Skip Bayless. Johnson believes in the star power of LeBron James, who could choose to play for any team he wishes as most teams are looking to sign a star of his stature.

James could even sign for a team with lesser pay, as he has already established himself as a billionaire. However, the Lakers realize this power that LeBron James holds and would not want a ‘machine’ like himself to opt out from the team.

Johnson remarked to the panel of analysts, “The Lakers also realize, as I said to y’all the other day or yesterday, about the Golden State rumors. The Lakers realize the power that LeBron James holds and how many other clubs in the NBA will love his services. Cause he can opt out, he can take less money; cause he’s a billionaire, he doesn’t need the $51 million. He can go in for 12 [million], save cap space. There are certain things that they can broker along the way because of the power that he holds.”

From his statement, Keyshawn Johnson highlighted how LeBron James’ paramount priority is playing with his son, Bronny James. Bronny is a freshman at USC and is expected to be drafted into the league in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

LBJ had always expressed his desire to play alongside his son and would move to any team that drafts Bronny. In fact, Johnson gave his own stance on how even he would have done the same thing as James, getting his son into an established league like the NBA and helping him figure out his career trajectory from there onwards.

Hence, the Lakers realize it well to cater to LeBron’s needs, which includes a package deal with his son Bronny. The Lakers are highly expected to be very open to drafting Bronny, one of the most widely anticipated prospects to join the league among draft picks this year.

LeBron James would move to any team that would draft or sign Bronny James

Among NBA experts, everyone is of the consensus that LeBron James would move to any team that would draft his son Bronny in this year’s draft. In a recent episode of the Run It Back show, Chandler Parsons theorized that LeBron James might already have a backdoor plan with the team, which is ready to pick Bronny when he declares for the draft. Whenever Bronny announces for the draft officially, it will be clear where to expect LeBron James next for his 22nd season in the league.

ESPN recently conducted a two-round NBA mock draft, wherein French prospect Alex Sarr was projected to go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Pistons. Others, such as Zaccharie Risacher, Cody Williams, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Serbian guard Nikola Topic, were projected to round out the top five.

A notable omission from the draft was Bronny James. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Bronny went undrafted in the mock draft because he believed the USC guard was not consistent enough to carry his team with his scoring. If this might be the case, perhaps the Lakers could directly sign a contract with Bronny James, thus also being able to retain LeBron James this way.