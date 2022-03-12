“Anthony Edwards has a chance to be Michael Jordan, he is really, really special”: T-Wolves teammate Patrick Beverley puts the 20-year old on the same pedestal as His Airness

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley believes his T-Wolves teammate Anthony Edwards has a chance to be Michael Jordan.

The Ant is one of the most promising young talents in the league. The 20-year old is known for his freakish athletic ability and elite scoring, playing a crucial role in making the Timberwolves a playoff contender this season. Edwards is a superstar in the making.

According to many, the Wolves guard deserved the ROTY award over LaMelo Ball. Nonetheless, Edwards didn’t make and hue and cry about it, adding he was trying to be the MVP. The Ant started his rookie season slow but would learn the ropes quickly.

Edwards would first burst into the limelight with his monster dunk on Yuta Watanabe. The dunk sent social media into a tizzy, with the Wolves guard making headlines. However, this was just the beginning of what lay ahead. Earlier this year, he became the youngest player to reach 300 three-pointers.

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, Wolves teammate and veteran guard Patrick Beverley exclaimed about Edwards having a chance to be Michael Jordan.

Patrick Beverley believes Anthony Edwards has the potential to be Michael Jordan.

Currently, in his sophomore year in the league, The Ant is averaging 21.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, and shooting 43.3% from the field. The former first pick in the draft is one of the most talented and skilled guards in the league. Edwards is fearless and doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind.

Recently, the T-Wolves guard earned his flowers from his teammate Pat Beverley, who was in awe of The Ant’s talent, comparing him to his Airness.

“I told him, you got a chance brother, to be Michael Jordan. The kid doesn’t indulge in anything negative, just all positivity. His talent level and skill level is crazy, he has a chance to be really, really, really special, really special in this league.”

Edwards has been a perfect fit on the roster, forming a Big 3 alongside Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Currently, the seventh seed, the T-Wolves have a chance to make it to the playoffs, with their last appearance being in 2018.

The postseason will be the litmus test for Edwards if he can live up to having his name in the same breath as Air Jordan.