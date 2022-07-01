Basketball

“Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!”: Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend

"Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!": Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Those boos are out of order" - F1 Twitter reacts as Max Verstappen and Red Bull do not get a warm welcome at Silverstone circuit
Next Article
Joe Root 5 wickets: Joe Root best bowling figures
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!": Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend
“Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!”: Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend

Anthony Edwards has been exceptional since he was drafted in 2020. In fact, Andre Iguodala…