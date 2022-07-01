“Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwayne Wade ever did!”: Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala believes the Timberwolves star will surpass $175 million-worth Heat legend

Anthony Edwards has been exceptional since he was drafted in 2020. In fact, Andre Iguodala believes he could be better than Dwayne Wade!

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the right move by drafting Anthony Edwards. The shooting guard was picked with the Timberwolves’ second first overall pick in five seasons.

So far, he has been a godsend, pairing well with the other first pick, center Karl Anthony-Towns. In his first two seasons, he has averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The former Georgia Bulldog was even an essential piece in the Wolves’ play-in tournament run, which saw led to much excitement in Minnesota!

Also Read: “Anthony Edwards, you make $44 million but you’re playing the wrong sport!” : Tom Brady recruits Timberwolves star to Tampa Bay following Gronk’s retirement

Unfortunately, the team did not make it past the first round. Nevertheless, there are high hopes for Edwards, with veteran Warrior Andre Iguodala believing he is more talented than D-Wade.

Andre Iguodala claims Anthony Edwards has far more talent than Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade

There are always high hopes surrounding young stars. Especially when they go first overall like Anthony Edwards in 2020.

The young gun has exploded onto the scene with the T-Wolves and is already looking like a bonafide superstar. In fact, Golden State veteran Andre Iguodala believes he may have a Hall of Fame trajectory.

After all, Iggy did appear on his podcast with Evan Turner where he claimed Anthony has more talent than future Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade!

There is no doubt that Anthony Edwards is a special player. However, it is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication if he is going to live up to Andre’s lofty expectations.

Also Read: “Anthony Edwards is taking your job Tom Brady”: NFL and NBA fans go crazy after a viral Tweet of the Timberwolves star catches Bucs QB’s attention