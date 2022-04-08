Basketball

“Anthony Edwards has the same number of 40+ point games as LeBron James?”: Timberwolves youngster goes off for a career-high 49 points against the Spurs

“Anthony Edwards has the same number of 40+ point games as LeBron James?”: Timberwolves youngster goes off for a career-high 49 points against the Spurs
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Before he tore his Achilles you couldn’t do anything with Kobe Bryant": Kevin Durant talks about Lakers legend being unguardable until his 17th year in the league
Next Article
"I cut two Ferraris apart and superglued them together": Shaquille O'Neal on how he devised a plan to fit himself into the Italian luxury supercar
NBA Latest Post
"Oh, I was Shaq-tin, I didn't know I was Shaq-tin!": Jamal Crawford breaks a camera on set as Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal gasp in shock
“Oh, I was Shaq-tin, I didn’t know I was Shaq-tin!”: Jamal Crawford breaks a camera on set as Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal gasp in shock

Shaq, D-wade, and the NBA on TNT crew were at their hilarious best during a…