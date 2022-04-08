“Anthony Edwards has the same number of 40+ point games as LeBron James?”: Timberwolves youngster goes off for a career-high 49 points against the Spurs

Anthony Edwards dropped a career high 49 points on the San Antonio Spurs and now has as many 40+ point games as LeBron James.

Anthony Edwards started off his NBA career last season on horrible efficiency. Sort of like the way Jalen Green started off this season not particularly playing like a number 2 overall pick, Edwards couldn’t seem to find his rhythm. However, as the season progressed, so did ‘Ant-Man’.

January of the 2021 NBA season saw Anthony Edwards average merely 13.3 points on 35% shooting from the field. The final month of the regular season saw him bump his average up to 21.6 points per game on 43% shooting from field.

Edwards has everything from the at-rim finishing to the explosive off-the-dribble moves while also dabbling in an array of jumpers from across the floor. He’s also shooting 36% from beyond the arc, a percentage that is quite promising for the young forward.

Anthony Edwards goes off for 49 points on the Spurs.

Anthony Edwards dropped his career high in points tonight against the San Antonio Spurs with a whopping 49 points on merely 28 field goal attempts. This is his 3rd 40 + point game of the season and that is exactly how many times LeBron James and Nikola Jokic have dropped 40+ points this season as well.

Anthony Edwards tonight: 49 PTS (career high)

6 REB

8 AST

6 3P Edwards has the same amount of 40 point games this season as Jokic and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/T5nKIK0zPJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 8, 2022

Anthony Edwards is top 5 in: — Points before turning 21

— 40 point games before turning 21

— 3PM before turning 21

— FGM before turning 21

— Games with 6+ 3P before turning 21

— 40/5/5 games before turning 21 Ant knows how to score. pic.twitter.com/vChMicivoi — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 8, 2022

The leader in 40+ point games this season is Joel Embiid who has an incredible 12 of them, a number that no one’s going to catch unless Trae Young decides to go absolutely bonkers these last 2 games of the year.

Anthony Edwards has proven to be someone who can shoulder the offensive load for an NBA team quite comfortably on certain nights and that may have something to do with the fact that he has Karl Anthony Towns to lean on in that department as well.

The Timberwolves winning tonight didn’t mean much unfortunately as they are locked into the 7th seed in the play-in tournament due to the Nuggets winning tonight as well.