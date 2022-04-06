“Hey, LeBron James! Guess who is leading the league in scoring now?”: Joel Embiid takes over Lakers superstar with a monstrous 45-point night against the Pacers

With playoff hope fading away, LeBron James gets another bad news as Joel Embiid scores 45 to take over as the scoring leader.

Tuesday night might bring the curtains down for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Playoffs hope this season. Well, that’s what happens when a team doesn’t do more than hope.

If LA team losses its game against the Phoenix Suns and the Spurs wins their game against the Nuggets, the hopes of Laker Nation and the ones who want to see LeBron James in the Playoffs will be shattered.

And there is not much the King could do to stop that from happening as he’ll be sitting out the game against the best team in the league. The scary rolled ankle he suffered against the Pelicans might have already cost them 3-crucial games as this should have done a little better after Anthony Davis’ return.

Not only will James miss the Playoffs, just for the 2nd time barring his first two seasons, but he would also miss out on the scoring title for which he’s worked so much lately.

Joel Embiid scores 45, snatches the top scorer spot from LeBron James

With Joel Embiid having a monstrous 45-point game against the Pacers in a 131-122 win for Philadelphia, LeBron James is left behind the Cameroonian.

The Sixers big man now averages 30.4 points per game to Bron’s 30.3 and with the latter probably staying out for the rest of the games, it looks like Embiid will take home his first scoring title. And the NBA community including Stan Van Gundy is letting James know about it.

Well it looks like LeBron James won’t win the scoring title. Needs to play two more games and certainly he won’t come back after the Lakers are eliminated from the play-in. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) April 5, 2022

EMBIID. Now Post Harden. — Harden (@HardenFinalsMVP) April 6, 2022

It’d most likely offend some LeBron stans as their idol is getting trolled for averaging over 30 points in his 19th season at 37-years of age. That would be insane in any other scenario, but it is well deserved this time.

The determination with which the 4x champ paced himself to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record and hence the scoring title this season, had he desired Playoffs with that intensity Lakers wouldn’t surely be here.

But who are we to judge the mentality of LeBron James, the man has the greatest ever IQ in the sport. Moreover, anybody is genius enough or has seen enough this season to know that this team wouldn’t do any good in the Playoffs even if they reached there. So, why not just run after personal goals rather?