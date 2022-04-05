‘Joel Embiid is why parents aren’t right with their kids no more!’: When Charles Barkley hilariously ripped into 76ers star, along with billions of adults worldwide

When Charles Barkley used Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to roast all parents who want to be friends with their kids

Charles Barkley truly is a gift that just never stops giving.

During his days in the NBA, the man was undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever do it. And so, when a player was that good during hay-day, you expect to remember by that, even in the future, right? That has been the case with even the great Michael Jordan at the end of the day.

But nope! Instead, we have old man Chuckster always managing to give us some… ‘insightful’ analysis on today’s NBA.

You can go through his TV career so far, and you’d probably find billions upon billions of moments of Chuck absolutely leaving everyone around him in pieces. And well, not only did we do just that, but we have one spectacular moment that we’re here to show you.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Charles Barkley once came down on Joel Embiid for calling his head coach, his friend, before moving on to parents worldwide

Even if you take the year 2020, Joel Embiid has come a long, long way.

Of course, there has been a change of head coach and a change of players. But, the star big-man is pulling it all together and finding a way to make it work.

However, before all those changes, Joel Embiid once made the mistake of calling Brett Brown his ‘friend’. And when saw it, Charles Barkley decided to jump on it immediately and hilariously!

Take a look at it all in action below.

Yikes!

Chuck never went easy on the court, and evidently, he never went easy on his own kids either!

