“Anthony Edwards Humbly Believes in Himself”: D’Angelo Russell Describes Timberwolves Star as Flawless

Anthony Edwards’ reputation has skyrocketed after an excellent 2023-24 campaign. Many believe that the 22-year-old will soon take over LeBron James’ mantle as the face of the NBA. His former teammate D’Angelo Russell is among those backing the young star to ascend to the throne.

During an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, the Lakers guard claimed he knew Edwards would become a superstar when the two played together for the Timberwolves. The veteran lauded his humility and self-belief and spoke about the only facet of his game that needs improvement before he becomes unstoppable. Russell said,

“He’s dope bro, everything about him, I’m a fan bro. He puts the work in one and then two, you can just tell he humbly believes in himself. You don’t see a lot of guys walk that fine line of arrogance and humble, he does it so well. He can compete on every side of the ball. He can learn to pass the ball better but I think he’s flawless to be honest.”

The Lakers star’s take on Edwards’ attitude might surprise many. The Timberwolves star is often seen talking trash to opponents to throw them off their game. While that could give the impression that he is egoistic, Russell feels differently. He believes his on-court antics do not accurately represent his off-court persona, which is pretty laid back.

Despite being the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, few backed Edwards to ascend to superstardom. However, that changed after he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals earlier this year. After an exceptional regular season, where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, the guard took his game up a notch in the playoffs.

In the first round against the Suns’ superteam, Edwards averaged 31 points, eight rebounds, and 6.3 assists and helped the Timberwolves sweep Kevin Durant and Co. In the second round against the defending champions Nuggets, the 22-year-old outplayed Jamal Murray. He averaged 27.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds to lead Minnesota to a 4-3 series win, which earned them a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Edwards and the Timberwolves finally ran out of gas against the Mavericks. They lost the series 4-1, ending their stellar campaign. However, it was a season to be proud of for the guard and his team. They proved they’re a real threat to win the title and can go toe-to-toe against anyone.

Edwards’ incredible performance during the regular season earned him a spot on the star-studded Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics. Many now feel the 2023-24 campaign was a coming-of-age for the young star. He’s expected to take a step forward next season and potentially earn MVP shouts.

D’Angelo Russell believes he can achieve that feat. And from his admission about Edwards’ self-belief, the Timberwolves guard likely believes it too.