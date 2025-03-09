mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards to Heat? Timberwolves Star Working Out in Miami Practice Facility Leads to Fans Brewing Trade Rumors

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks for a passing lane as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) and guard Davion Mitchell (45) defend during the second half at Kaseya Center.

Mar 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks for a passing lane as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) and guard Davion Mitchell (45) defend during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is loving life in Minnesota, and the city loves him back, too. But a video he just posted about his rehab from the hip injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game has raised eyebrows all around the NBA, mainly because it was filmed largely in sunny South Beach, Miami.

The Heat have had to contend with the loss of Jimmy Butler and the overall dip in media coverage that came because of that. Edwards posted videos and clips of him rehabing and working out at the Heat practice facility, with the team logo blurred out. Despite the attempt to hide the Heat logo, the clip has caused fans of the Miami side to go into a frenzy, wondering if there’s a deeper message rooted in the video.

If we ignore the fact that Edwards signed a 5 year deal with the TWolves in 2023, it’s understandable why Heat fans are excited at the prospect of Edwards playing for them, no matter how far-fetched it may seem.

Anthony Edwards’ win-at-all-costs mentality and his work ethic fit perfectly with the ‘Heat Culture’ that Pat Riley has painstakingly cultivated. He’s an exciting prospect, and despite his noncommittal response to the ‘face of the league’ comments, Miami is a big market.

Heat fans have already started seeing his name on Heat jerseys in the team store, as is evident by the reactions to the post.

One fan drew a connection between Edwards’ family and Heat forward Andrew Wiggins’ family, saying, “his cousin and Andrew Wiggins cousin are BFFs.” Clearly, they expect this to amount to something in the long term.

Another fan quoted the post and claimed that a Heat lineup with Ant starting would resolve any past issues the fans had with the front office. “A lineup of Bam, Ant, Herro Wiggins & Ware omg I would never complain about the front office again,” he wrote.

A third seems less hopeful and instead pointed out the Heat’s long history of superstar fallout, claiming, “Wade, Bron, Jimmy… Ant would be a fool if that’s his play.” The fan refers to how Pat Riley has had issues with several superstars in the past, and how they wouldn’t want ANT to be next on the list.

While ANT’s clip could mean nothing in the larger picture of things, it certainly has Heat fans intrigued, and we can surely expect a few questions directed to the Wolves star about the same.

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches.

