Anthony Edwards Is Looking Forward To Playing With This Sole Player On Team USA

Anthony Edwards is not someone who would willingly just let anyone else take on the big moment, even on the biggest stage. Most times, it almost seems as though he is his own favorite player, and will make sure he lives up to his high standards. However, this isn’t quite the case. After all, he does have someone in the NBA who inspired him more than any other. And it is only him that he can’t seem to wait to play with.

Edwards is as candid as athletes today come. So, when he was asked what he was looking forward to the most ahead of playing with this year’s edition of Team USA, his response was always going to be a straight one. And this straight response was none other than Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves superstar said,

“Playing alongside KD [Kevin Durant]! That’s the only thing I’m looking to do… He is my favorite player of all time. I’ve played against him, but I will play with him!”

Edwards said what he said with a massive smile on his face. This only goes to show just how much he respects Durant, despite having defeated him in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

His demands for The Durantula don’t end there either. Edwards was later asked who he believes is the ‘alpha’ on Team USA. With yet another adorably massive grin on his face, he said,

“When the game is on the line who’s our alpha? I think Kevin Durant, he better be… that’s who I came to see… Who I look to for advice? of course KD, that’s my favorite player of all time, anything I wanna ask I go straight to him”

It’s clear that Anthony Edwards has all the respect in the world for Kevin Durant. However, this is, by no means, a one-way street. In fact, the Phoenix Suns superstar seems to have a similarly sky-high level of respect for this young colleague of his.

Kevin Durant has admitted that Anthony Edwards is his favorite player to watch

Having seen the greatness of Anthony Edwards first-hand, Kevin Durant has admitted that he is in awe of Edwards.

After the Phoenix Suns were knocked out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Durant was asked about Edwards in his exit interview. Gushing with praise for the young superstar, he said,

“So impressed with Ant [Anthony Edwards]! My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league, at 22 just his love for the game just shines bright. And that’s something that’s one of the reasons I like him the most because he just loves basketball. He’s grateful to be in this position, he’s taking advantage of every opportunity he’s gotten. Love everything about Ant. Everything. [per Bleacher Report]

More recently, Kevin Durant gave Anthony Edwards his due credit once again, touching on his smack talk, and just how much he respects it.

“I respect that, that players who come out there and, you know, they say something and they’re going to prove it…And that’s what he (Edwards) did in that series. He played his a** off. You gain so much respect. We always have respect for him, but it just went to another level, playing against him and seeing him compete.”

The respect that the two have for each other seems undying, to say the absolute least. This will likely translate to the two having great chemistry as well, something that will be very important for Team USA during this tournament.

Who knows? When it’s all said and done, the two may even turn out to be the dynamic duo of the tournament. Now that would be a whole lot of fun to watch!