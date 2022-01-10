“Anthony Edwards is not human!”: NBA Twitter wowed by 2020 NBA #1 Draft Pick’s Michael Jordan-esque incredible layup against the Houston Rockets

Anthony Edwards is going to be a PROBLEM for years to come if his play for the Timberwolves this season is any indication.

A1 from day 1. That’s the one way I’d like to describe my Anthony Edwards experience thus far. It’s also the same phrase that Edwards uses to describe his talents at – well, basically anything.

Anthony Edwards said he’d be great at cooking food… well he was cookin’ last night 18 PTS in 22 minutes, showing his shot-making, strength and why he looks like an elite finisher He’s proving that, as a scorer, he’s A1 from Day One pic.twitter.com/c1LUAMbgWy — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 27, 2020

The Ant-Man, or Ant, as many commentators are now wont to call him, is much like a walking meme. His incredible play on NBA courts aside, Edwards is easily among the league’s goofiest characters.

He has a child-like innocence to him and a sparkle in his eye that reminds us of – dare I say – Magic Johnson? It’s really magnetic in the way he draws people to his persona, like moths to a flame.

Edwards narrowly missed out on Rookie of the Year honors at the end of last year to LaMelo Ball. But if we check both prospects’ progression in the past 13 months, Edwards seems to have gained more NBA-level skills.

He’s put his raw athleticism on display for the world to see on many occasions already. But what he did today involved athleticism, presence of mind and a million repetitions of practice.

NBA Twitter wowed by Anthony Edwards’ Michael Jordan-esque incredible layup against the Rockets

Anthony Edwards drove to the Rockets’ rim from the left wing early in the first quarter of their clash today. He met with some resistance, but he went all the way past the rim protector, ducked out of his contest and threw in what certainly seemed like a prayer. But the shot went in.

NBA Twitter is all abuzz with the highlight-reel play, and for very good reasons.

It’s an absolutely bonkers play by one of the most electrifying athletes currently in the NBA.