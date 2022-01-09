Basketball

“If anybody want LeBron James to come here, it’s me”: Darius Miles clarifies his nonchalant reaction to Cleveland drafting ‘The Chosen One’ in 2003

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Did you really forget who Bol Bol is?!": Rob Perez shows his frustration as Nuggets trade former Oregon Ducks star for the NBA equivalent of peanuts
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“If anybody want LeBron James to come here, it’s me”: Darius Miles clarifies his nonchalant reaction to Cleveland drafting ‘The Chosen One’ in 2003

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to come out of high school, demanding attention…