“If anybody want LeBron James to come here, it’s me”: Darius Miles clarifies his nonchalant reaction to Cleveland drafting ‘The Chosen One’ in 2003

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to come out of high school, demanding attention only Michael Jordan had garnered, even being labeled ‘The Chosen One.’

The Cavaliers had perhaps the easiest pick in the world during the 2003 draft. LeBron was an Ohio native and the fact that he was already being compared to Michael Jordan made as a teenager made him hard not to pick.

With the first overall pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron James from St. Vincent Mary High School, and the rest is history. Right from his first year, LeBron averaged 20.9 points per game, cementing himself as a star for years to come. He’s been an All Star every year since, winning four NBA Finals, and four MVPs.

However, not everyone on the Cavs seemed thrilled that LeBron was joining the team, or so it seemed.

Darius Miles clarifies that he was not unhappy Cleveland drafted LeBron James

When LeBron was drafted, the Cavaliers were interviewed on how they felt about the move, and not everyone had a positive reaction, namely Carlos Boozer and Darius Miles.

However, that video does not tell the whole truth apparently. Darius Miles clarified that there was more than meets the eye when it comes to that video. On the ‘Real Ones’ podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock, Miles clarified that he was ecstatic Cleveland drafted LeBron.

He noted how he went to every game LeBron played in high school in his senior year, holding up signs to support him, and even mentioned that he had compared LeBron to Magic Johnson, saying that players like the King don’t come around too often. You can watch the full video here:

For what it’s worth, Miles wouldn’t finish the 2003-04 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers midway through the year. Was it because of his comments and a lack of chemistry with the Cavs’ shiny new rookie? Perhaps, but it also could have been because of his poor play as he was only averaging 8.9 ppg on 43.2% field goal shooting. Regardless, Miles has clarified he meant no harm with his comments and that there was more context to them.

