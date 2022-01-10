Basketball

“They had one in Kyrie Irving, but he was a head case!”: Bob Cousy feels the lack of a playmaker is the reason behind the Boston Celtics’ mediocre record halfway into the season

"They had one in Kyrie Irving, but he was a head case!": Bob Cousy feels the lack of a playmaker is the reason behind the Boston Celtics' mediocre record half way into the season
Aman Jain

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 11 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"They had one in Kyrie Irving, but he was a head case!": Bob Cousy feels the lack of a playmaker is the reason behind the Boston Celtics' mediocre record half way into the season
“They had one in Kyrie Irving, but he was a head case!”: Bob Cousy feels the lack of a playmaker is the reason behind the Boston Celtics’ mediocre record halfway into the season

Bob Cousy believes the Celtics let go of one Kyrie Irving and are since shorn…