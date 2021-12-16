“Anthony Edwards is really a mix of LeBron James, Jordan, and Kobe”: NBA Twitter applauds the Wolves star for becoming 7th player in history to score 2,000 points in his 1st 100 games at age 20

After recording 38 points in the Timberwolves win over Denver, Anthony Edwards becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in his first 100 games at age 20 or younger.

Entering this season, judging his rookie year’s performance, Anthony Edwards was expected to have a huge jump in his production. As soon as he took a step on the hardwood this 2021-2022 season, Ant, alongside the All-Star duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, have been playing some incredible basketball.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a lottery team for nearly the past 2 decades. After losing to the Lakers in the 2004 Western Conference Finals, the Wolves have advanced to the postseason only once (2018) and finished with 12th or worse 13 out of 17 times. However, Minnesota has been playing much better basketball this season, collectively, and that has been translating into wins.

A huge chunk of the Wolves’ recent successes has to be credited to Ant. The 2nd-year guard has been one of the most entertaining players to watch and has, quite often, been going on huge scoring rampages. His 581 points this season include a massive 48-point outing against the Golden State Warriors on the 11th of November.

Yesterday night, Edwards put up an outstanding 38-point performance, while knocking down 10 of the team’s 23 three-pointers, making him the youngest in NBA history to record 10 3-pointers in a single game.

NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Edwards joins LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and 3 others in a special feat

This wasn’t all. The 6-foot-4 guard became only the 7th player ever to score 2,000 points in his first 100 games at the age of 20 or younger, joining LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson for the same.

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Making a good case for the MIP honors, Ant-Man has been averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. The way Edwards has been putting on a show for the past few months, it is possible we see the Wolves advance to the playoffs for only the second time since 2004.