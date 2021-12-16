Basketball

“Devonte’ Graham really hit the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Pels guard hits a 61-foot game-winner in a wild ending vs OKC

“Devonte’ Graham really hit the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Pels guard hits a 61-foot game-winner in a wild ending vs OKC
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Lucknow IPL team Players name list: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan likely to play for Lucknow team in IPL 2022
Next Article
Ahmedabad IPL team 2022 Players List: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya likely to play for Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Devonte’ Graham really hit the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Pels guard hits a 61-foot game-winner in a wild ending vs OKC
“Devonte’ Graham really hit the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Pels guard hits a 61-foot game-winner in a wild ending vs OKC

In one of the wildest games of the season, Devonte’ Graham drilled a near full-court…