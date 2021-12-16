“Devonte’ Graham really hit the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years”: NBA Twitter blows up as the Pels guard hits a 61-foot game-winner in a wild ending vs OKC

In one of the wildest games of the season, Devonte’ Graham drilled a near full-court 61-foot game-winning buzzer-beater to defeat the Thunder 113-110.

Yesterday night, we witnessed one of the wildest games in recent NBA history. Two ailing teams – New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder – dueled against each other at the Paycom Center. An action-packed thriller of a contest witnessed a total of 15 lead changes and 14 ties, with the Pels grabbing the huge 113-110 win, thanks to the wild last-second game-winner drilled by Devonte’ Graham.

It was a huge night for Brandon Ingram, who dropped 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, it was Graham who was the star for NOLA, going viral all over social media. With 4.5 seconds left in the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down an incredibly tough one-legged off-balance 30-footer trey to tie the game at 110 apiece. With no timeouts remaining, Devonte’ shot the ball from 61-feet away from the basket, and in a quite epic fashion, knocked down the longest game-winning buzzer-beater the NBA has witnessed in the last 25 years.

Here, have a look at the crazy ending to a well-fought battle.

Devonte’ Graham nails FULL COURT GAME WINNER vs. OKC pic.twitter.com/FY93dBABv0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Devonte’ Graham hits a crazy near full-court game-winner

It was indeed one of the wildest shots we have seen all season long. When asked to talk about his shot, Graham said:

“I just wanted to get one up, honestly. I didn’t want to take the ball out, I waited. Then J-Hart (Josh Hart) passed it to me and I just let it fly.”

Brandon Ingram was in utter shock:

“I thought it was going in. But when it went in, I was in disbelief.”

And as soon as the play went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The Hornets really traded him — JT (@RussellsMVP) December 16, 2021

Devonte’ Graham made a 61-footer at the buzzer to win the game. That is the longest game-winning buzzer-beater over the last 25 years This is the first game over the last 25 seasons to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30+ feet inside the 5 seconds of a game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2021

Past half court how? — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) December 16, 2021

Chance to make shot in final sequence of last night’s Thunder-Pelicans game According to Second Spectrum: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14.1% Devonte’ Graham 3.5% Both? 0.5% — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2021

This tough shot helped NOLA to rise up the standings, switching positions with OKC. With an awful 9-21 record, the Pelicans are 14th in the West, with still no signs/future plans of Zion Williamson playing anytime soon.