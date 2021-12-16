“Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in history, Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer in history”: Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams argue over which of the two MVPs is having a better season

Analysts Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams give their opinions on which of the two superstars is having a more successful season – Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant.

Despite being 33 years of age, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are currently playing out of their minds. The GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball of their illustrious careers, while dominating the association on a nightly basis.

Playing the 14th season of his career, KD has been leading the Nets to the best record in the Western Conference. Currently leading the NBA in points per game, The Durantula has been averaging 29.6 points, along with 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 52.3% shooting from the field.

Whereas, Steph, who recently surpassed Ray Allen for the #1 spot of the all-time 3-pointers knocked down, has been leading the Golden State Warriors to a league-best 23-5 record. Despite being on a scoring slump over the past few weeks, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been putting up 26.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on an incredible 43.1/39.9/92.3 shooting split.

Both the superstars are well-deserving of the MVP honors. Being 1-2 on the MVP ladder for the past couple of weeks, it is an absolute delight witnessing two future Hall-Of-Famers playing some historic basketball. And as the basketball world debates about which of the two legends are having a more successful season, analysts too, have this intense discussion.

Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams debate who is having a better season – Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant

On the sets of “First Take”, well-known analysts Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams took turns to talk about Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and which one of the two is having a better season this campaign.

“We see the kind of season that the Golden State Warriors are having, that doesn’t mean that the Brooklyn Nets have fallen off the wagon,” Stephen A. Smith said. “We understand that’s not the case… I think it’s neck and neck in terms of league MVP honors. I’m not trying to act like Steph has it with ease, J, or by a mile. I’m certainly not implying that. But I think that when you combine his greatness, combined with the Golden State Warriors and what they have been doing in this season. And fantasies that we have about them ultimately winning a chip, then I compare that to KD and here’s what I come up with.

“A sensational dude, a professional scorer, an individual while Steph Curry might be the greatest shooter in the history of basketball, KD might go down as the greatest scorer in the history of the game before all is said and done… If the Brooklyn Nets don’t win the chip, but Golden State does, Kevin Durant is on the verge of being more recognized for the guy who left Steph Curry to join forces with Kyrie Irving than a guy who won two championships and two Finals MVPs.”

Jay Williams replied, “The race is neck and neck, but I don’t understand what you are talking about. When you start going through the list of teams that they lost. Who has the better conference in the NBA right now? Is the Eastern Conference better than the Western Conference? That’s number one… So they play in the better conference. They lead the NBA in scoring. They are shooting a better true shooting% and effective field goal% from the field. How could you have Steph with a slight advantage over Kevin Durant?”

