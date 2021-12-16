Basketball

“Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in history, Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer in history”: Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams argue over which of the two MVPs is having a better season

“Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in history, Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer in history”: Stephen A Smith and Jay Williams argue over which of the two MVPs is having a better season
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Ahmedabad IPL team 2022 Players List: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya likely to play for Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022
Next Article
Lucknow IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Andy Flower be the head coach of Lucknow team in IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Davis, I haven't heard your name mentioned all year": Shaquille O'Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate
“Anthony Davis, I haven’t heard your name mentioned all year”: Shaquille O’Neal challenges the Lakers big man to step up and dominate

Shaquille O’Neal has hit out at Anthony Davis, asking the Lakers big man to step…