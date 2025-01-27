“Anthony Edwards Might Be In Trouble” After Karl-Anthony Towns Trade, Claims Former Bucks Guard

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to claw their way to the Western Conference Finals last season, but the current campaign has been much less promising. The Wolves possess a mediocre 24-21 record, sitting seventh in the conference after entering the year with high expectations. Brandon Jennings doesn’t think the road will get any easier for Minnesota or Anthony Edwards after the team decided to part with their franchise big man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Advertisement

While the Gil’s Arena crew was discussing other up-and-coming young guards in the NBA, Jennings intervened, sharing his concern for the two-time All-Star. The former Bucks playmaker said,

“Anthony Edwards might be in trouble. With these young guns coming up, I think [Edwards] gonna get lost in the sauce.”

If the Timberwolves aren’t winning at a high level, Edwards loses the separation he had previously created from other rising stars in the league, including Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green.

Jennings boldly claimed that he believed Edwards would peak within the next year or two, and it wouldn’t look like what people expect. He then underlined how much Minnesota’s trade of KAT hurt the 23-year-old’s future outlook. Julius Randle has struggled to replicate Towns’ production throughout his tenure with the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, KAT is posting career-best numbers in his first season with the New York Knicks.

Jennings wasn’t too confident in Edwards’ future as the team attempts to mend issues that never needed to exist. KAT undoubtedly had his fair share of struggles in Minnesota, but he proved to be a capable second option on a contending team. No one else on the Timberwolves has stepped up to fill his shoes, leaving Edwards a target for opposing defenses.

Anthony Edwards has had to do it all on offense for the Wolves this year

While it would be a bit surprising to see Edwards peak in his age-25 season, Jennings does have a valid point about the star guard flaming out if the team doesn’t get him more help. As things stand right now, the future of the Timberwolves is incredibly uncertain outside of Edwards, who signed a rookie-scale maximum extension with the franchise last summer. Rob Dillingham could become a real star, but much of the franchise’s core, highlighted by Randle and Rudy Gobert, is aging and unlikely to improve.

Edwards has already aired his frustration with the constant double-teams sent his way this season. But considering the team’s lack of other consistent offensive weapons, blitzing the All-NBA scorer is the most sensible strategy to take. If the Timberwolves aren’t able to bring another star in to shoulder more of the offensive load, Edwards could grow even more frustrated.

While there’s still plenty of time to turn things around, Edwards may not be destined to stay in Minnesota unless some serious reinforcements are added.