“Anthony Edwards Not Give a F***”: Carmelo Anthony Justifies Ant’s Hefty $285,000 Total Fines Using Zion Williamson’s Example

As per Carmelo Anthony, there are two different kinds of “Not give a f**k” attitudes in the league right now. One is displayed by Anthony Edwards and the other by Zion Williamson. Melo believes that the former is good for the league while the latter is setting a bad precedent. On 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony explained the meaning behind this take.

Edwards has racked up $285,000 in fines in recent months because of his ‘I don’t give a f**k’ attitude. What would be a life-changing sum for many, the fines can’t even make a dent in his net worth.

Melo said that Ant’s attitude allows him to play basketball at the highest level while not worrying about any consequences. He is a fierce competitor who sometimes loses his cool in the heat of the moment. But that’s the kind of “Not give a f**k” attitude that Melo can support.

He said, “It’s two different not giving a f**ks. You got, Ant’s not give a f**k, that’s gon’ not give a f**k and go out there and play ball and do whatever the f**k he wants to do and perform. And then you got Zion’s not give a f**k. His not give a f**k is not locking in and not taking this sh*t seriously.”

The 10-time All-Star said that Ant’s attitude is only a problem as long as he’s not winning games. As soon as he gets his team back on track, he will be appreciated for the same attitude. But he also understands where Ant’s frustration comes from. At the age of 23, he has the responsibility of a franchise on his shoulders.

Zion, on the other hand, has the pressure to perform and be consistent. Although he is also in charge of his team, Zion’s problems are more elementary as compared to Edwards’. He was recently late to a team flight which resulted in a one-game suspension. It also seems like the Pelicans are no longer giving him a pass on such actions and are willing to crack down on his issues.

Although Ant is in a much better position than his fellow number-one draft pick, he needs to start being careful about his fines. In December alone, he paid $200,000 in fines, including $100,000 for swearing during a post-game interview.