“Anthony Edwards or Michael Jordan??”: Timberwolves’ #1 calls his inner MJ out, as Karl-Anthony Towns fouls out at a crucial time in Play-in game against the Clippers

Anthony Edwards is the star, who the Minnesota Timberwolves should back to be the face of the franchise, he has a bit of Michael Jordan in him.

Anthony Edwards, who when the 2021-22 season started very confidently, said that he didn’t want to win Rookie of the Year as he targets MVP. Anyone who knows Ant knows he sometimes can speak of the limits, and thought it to be one of those statements.

Little did they know that the shooting guard in just his second year in the league would walk his talk and deliver what he said he would. Although not very much at an MVP level, the two-guard who wears the #1 jersey for the Wolves did enough to lead them to the playoffs for the first time in 4 years.

The sophomore who averaged 21.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals a game, helped Timberwolves finish the season 46-36 playing 71 games and over 34 minutes each night. He was just behind Karl-Anthony Towns to be his team’s second-best scorer in the season.

And as they faced the LA Clippers in the second game of the Play-in tournament on Tuesday, KAT made an early exit after exceeding the foul limit, playing just 24 minutes in the game. Ant didn’t hesitate one bit to take over the responsibility.

Anthony Edwards called his inner Jordan as Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out

With over 7 and a half minutes still left in the game and his team down 86-93, Towns committed his 6th and final foul to get out of the game having scored just 11 points, shooting 3/11 off the field alongside 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 blocks.

While Paul George and Co fancied their chances to seal the deal and force another game out of the Wolves, Ant had other plans. As soon as the Big man marched out the court, the 20-year-old had a steal out of Reggie Jackson’s hands that sent his team on a 21-5 run.

The shooting guard called his inner Michael Jordan out and went on a 13 point run in under 7 minutes, having scored just 17 points before Minnesota’s MVP was sent off.

Anthony Edwards tonight: 30 points

5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards tonight: 30 points
5 rebounds
48% FG

As per the scenes and post-game interviews that followed the 109-104 comeback victory, we are set for a tremendous 7-game war between the Timberwolves and 2nd seed Grizzlies for the first round of Playoffs.

We couldn’t have asked for more animated first-round series than the one between Ant and Ja. Things are going to get really high-flying.