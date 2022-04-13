“Kevin Durant has a running joke – Real Hoops or Digital Hoops?”: NBA Twitter Live crew discuss Brooklyn Nets #7, talk about his love for ball

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant receives high praise from the NBA Twitter Live crew, call him the baddest and the best player in the NBA

The NBA is the highest stage for any basketball player. Getting into the NBA is a dream for every young hooper. However, accomplishing this goal isn’t simple. One requires hard work, dedication, passion, consistency, but above all, a love for the game.

There are around 450 players in the NBA at any given time. They’re there because of their love for the game, and because they’re good at it. However, there are some players whose love for the game exceeds others. They continue to work on their game, and work becomes fun for them, all because of their love for the sport.

One such player is Kevin Durant. He eats, breathes, and lives basketball, and that is no secret. The times that he misses playing time due to injuries are always hard for him, and he always returns back strong. The NBA Twitter Live crew discussed the same tonight.

“Kevin Durant lives for basketball!”

The Brooklyn Nets took down the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. With this win, they’re on their way to Boston, to face the Celtics in the first-round series. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving took the Nets through the tough first half, and guided them home.

During the game, the NBA Twitter Live crew was discussing who is the best and who is the baddest player in the NBA. Eddie Gonzalez, who hosts the ETCs with Kevin Durant, named KD as the same.

The crew then discussed how much Durant loves basketball and has a running joke, Real Hoops or Digital Hoops. Basketball is on his mind 24*7 and he’s a savant 0f the game.

His love for the game has given us 14 seasons of his brilliance and dominance on the court, and we’ve got a lot more to come.