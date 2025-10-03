Anthony Edwards Recalls Wanting To Put ‘Belt To A**’ To LeBron James And Kevin Durant As A 9th Grader

Anthony Edwards is starting to build quite the reputation in the NBA. In 2024, it was sweeping Kevin Durant and ousting Nikola Jokic in seven games. Last postseason it was LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, and Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

Much like Randy Orton’s early days in the WWE, the 24 year old has adopted the “legend killer” moniker. Ant still has yet to win a ring, but after back-to-back Conference Finals appearances, he seems more focused than ever to get over the hump.

Edwards spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Timberwolves YouTube channel. When asked what it was like to best the likes of KD, the King, and The Chef, Ant responded by revealing that he predicted this would happen when he was in his early teens.

“It just fun man. I remember being in high school, being a freshman. My partner gonna see this, his name Quake. I used to tell him, ‘Bro I’m telling you I’m gonna be putting belt to a** on these guys,” he said with confidence. Honestly, Ant 100% probably did say that in high school. This is the same dude that confronted Barrack Obama. He loves to play, but at the time, he ain’t playing.

“I’m telling you bro, give me four or five years. Imma be popping these boys. Dreams do come true,” added Edwards, who was still talking as if he were his 13-year-old self. It’s not like he takes too much pleasure in doing it. After besting the Suns in 2024 he had this to say about eliminating KD, his all-time favorite player.

“I’m not gonna lie I felt bad a little bit, only because he’s my favorite player of all time. I didn’t wanna send him home like that,” he claimed moments after the Wolves swept the Suns. And that comment paled in comparison to the respect he gave to King James after he and the Wolves handed a Gentlemen’s Sweet to LBJ’s Lakers.

“It means a lot. We beat the best player in the world, the best player ever,” he shouted in the post game press conference. Fortunately, neither Durant nor James took that too personally, like Michael Jordan would have. In fact, KD even admired Ant for it.

“He’s going to be on that level. I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s taking anything from anybody, he’s just putting in that work every day,” stated Durant Yahoo Sports asked him whether Ant took the NBA torch from him. “He’s a student of the game.”

Ant isn’t out here trying to disrespect the greats. He’s just doing what he said he would. The “legend killer” tag feels less like trash talk and more like a prophecy he’s living out in real time. He’s proving himself against the very players he grew up idolizing, and that makes the story even crazier. If Ant keeps this up, it won’t just be about him taking down legends. It’ll be about him becoming one.