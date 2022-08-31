Shaquille O’Neal mocked by $50 million comedian over teaching sons Shareef and Shaqir free throws himself

Shaquille O’Neal prefers training his sons himself in the sport of basketball, even when it comes to this little part of it

Shaquille O’Neal in many ways is a self-made man.

Of course, you probably know about his incredible basketball career, early on in which he was crowned as the most dominant player of all time.

But ever since his retirement from the game, the Big Diesel has made several business moves, and investments to bolster his $400 million net worth. And you couple that with his role on TNT’s Inside the NBA, and you have a self-made millionaire.

Given the way he made his fortune, you can tell that Shaq just loves to do almost everything with his own two hands, even when it comes to training his sons to be better basketball players. And that is really good for them too, considering how great a player their father was.

However, when it comes to certain aspects of his game, perhaps it’s better if a trainer had their back, right? Well, not according to the man himself.

What do we mean, you ask? Let’s dive right into it.

Shaquille O’Neal considers it a no-brainer that he’ll teach his sons how to shoot free-throws, even says he’s a good shooter himself

As far as scouts have been concerned so far, both Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal have been good, mid-high upside players that can possibly make it in the NBA. Heck, they even display some shooting touch their old man never quite showed during his time in the league.

One might ask for the man who is responsible for such causes for optimism. And according to this clip, that man is Shaquille O’Neal himself.

We’re not sure we agree with the statement that Shaquille O’Neal is a good free-throw shooter. However, we have to give props to the man where he deserves it. Because at the end of the day, it does appear that his sons can shoot it a little bit already.

Well done, Shaq! Even when the world was laughing at you for your exclamation, you got this one right, after all.

