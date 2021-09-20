“LeBron James isn’t even in the same stratosphere as Kevin Durant!”: Skip Bayless dishes more disrespect toward King James as list for MVP odds for the ’21-22 season gets out

Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless takes yet another shot at LeBron James, compares the King with Kevin Durant, and calls them leagues apart

The NBA season is less than a month away from starting. On the very first day, we see mammoth clashes between Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, followed by Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers. With the kind of changes both the Nets and the Lakers have made, they skyrocketed their chances to win it all this season.

There have been a lot of debates regarding which team is better, and we may see some questions answered when they actually get out on the court. Till then, we rely on public polls and opinions. Recently, a poll calculated the MVP and the title chances for various players and teams. Kevin Durant topped the charts, whereas LeBron James ranked #7 on the MVP odds.

Skip Bayless takes another dig at LeBron James, hypes Kevin Durant up

LeBron James is a 17x All-Star, 4x NBA Champion, 4x MVP, 4x FMVP, entering his 19th season soon. For him to still be considered as one of the best players in the league is a major achievement on its own. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, looks deadlier than he has ever been, ever since his return from the Achilles injury.

After the poll results came out, Skip Bayless made sure he brought it up on Undisputed. He reiterated and called Kevin Durant the best player in the world, while claiming LBJ is not even in the same stratosphere as KD.

All I know is what I’ve been saying for three years: Kevin Durant is The Best Player on the Planet. He ran away with the MVP calculations. And if Kawhi was halfway healthy, he’d be ranked above LeBron. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/5wvhej8ufh — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 17, 2021

While all this Durant appreciation is understandable, there is no reason to bring down LBJ while doing so. James being a top 5 player, despite entering his 19th season, just goes to show how great the King truly is.