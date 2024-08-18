Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant Drug-Tested After Paris Olympics Gold Medal Game

Team USA delivered a phenomenal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing home the gold. Some of the NBA’s biggest stars joined forces to showcase their dominance on the global stage. However, despite their outstanding showing on the world’s biggest platform, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were subjected to drug tests rather than being celebrated for their achievements.

Advertisement

Recently, Edwards and Durant were at the panel of the Fanatics Fest with former NBA player, Jalen Rose. While they were discussing various moments from their time in Paris, Edwards went on to reveal the drug tests he had to go through, along with KD and Curry.

“We got drug-tested. Yeah, we couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room for real cause me, him, and Steph had to take a drug test or something.”

After the gold medal win over France in the finals, players went on to celebrate in the locker room. However, Ant, KD, and Steph could not be a part of it as they had to undergo drug tests immediately.

It is very common for NBA players to get tested for drug usage. Sometimes when the athletes showcase stunning performances, they get tested randomly. According to Section 6 of the CBA’s so-called “Anti-Drug Program,” it mentions that a player can be taken for a test for Prohibited Substances at any time, without prior notice to the player.

All three players came through for the team on various occasions. Durant was an integral part of the team’s offense, scoring in bunches while coming off the bench. Edwards became the team’s spark plug, bringing energy and intensity every time he stepped foot on the court. And Curry, even though had a few off games, came in clutch when the team needed it the most.

Rose amusingly added how the Golden State Warriors star should’ve gotten tested based on the unreal performance he had in the finals. Curry finished the game with 24 points, going 8-13 from the arc and taking over in the final minutes.

Edwards stirred the pot even further when he said Steph should’ve been tested right after their game against Serbia.

“He supposed to get one after that Serbia game.”

The 10-time All-Star went off to help Team USA qualify for the Olympic finals. The Chef poured in 36 points, draining nine three-pointers, helping his squad get over the Nikola Jokić hump with a 95-91 final score.

Even though the three stars got drug tested, they eventually celebrated with the team by popping champagne bottles after receiving their gold medals.