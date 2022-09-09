“The Jazz wanted my wife, kids, grandkids for Donovan Mitchell”: Charles Barkley reveals $5.8 billion franchise’s reason for rejecting the blockbuster deal

Before the Cavaliers added Donovan Mitchell to their roster, the New York Knicks were the favorites to acquire the two-guard.

Donovan Mitchell was the name to keep an eye out for this summer. After 5 long years of service for the Utah Jazz, it was revealed that the 6-foot-1 combo-guard desired to suit up for a different team.

Immediately, as the rumors of Don wanting out of Utah started brewing, there were several teams who showed their interest in adding the 3-time All-Star to their roster. Perhaps, the New York Knicks were the favorites to eventually acquire the highflyer.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Mitchell decided to switch conferences and join a different franchise – the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Breaking: The Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell @wojespn. Cleveland will send three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal to Utah for Mitchell, sources said. pic.twitter.com/xaTUCi5QgN — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2022

“The Jazz were trying to rip somebody off for Donovan Mitchell”: William Wesley, according to Charles Barkley

Since the news broke out, fans have been wondering how come the NY-based franchise, who were the frontrunners in this trade rumor, end up not adding the 5-year veteran to their lineup.

Charles Barkley seems to have an answer to that question.

According to Barkley, who spoke to William Wesley, the executive VP of NYK, the Jazz were simply asking for a lot in exchange for Spida.

“I said Wes, why didn’t y’all make the [Mitchell] trade? He said, ‘Oh man, don’t go by the media stuff,” Barkley said in the interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio. “They wanted my wife, my kids…. We wanted the deal, obviously. But he said they wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids. They were just trying to rip somebody off. So he said… ‘Dude, we’re going to have to pass on it.’”

Sir Chuck further lauded the Knicks organization was standing its ground and not giving away “everything” no matter how good Don is.

“I give those guys credit because you can’t give away everything for a guy. I like Donovan, he’s a very good player. It was the first time in a long time the Knicks actually [showed restraint].”

Charles Barkley gives us some inside info on why the Knicks didn’t trade for Donovan Mitchell 👀@jumpshot8 | @darthamin pic.twitter.com/LlYnAVBAEZ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 9, 2022

Adding Donovan Mitchell to the lineup alongside the young core consisting of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley, the Cavs are surely going to be one entertaining team to look out for in the Eastern Conference.

